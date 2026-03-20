Super Micro Stock Drops as Co-Founder Faces AI Export Probe

Key Moments

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares fell more than 28% after the open following U.S. charges tied to alleged AI technology smuggling to China.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged three individuals – including co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw – in a scheme involving high-performance AI servers and alleged violations of export controls.

The alleged scheme generated at least $2.5 billion in sales for Super Micro between 2024 and 2025, according to the Department of Justice, although the company is not named as a defendant.

Market Reaction to DOJ Charges

Investing.com – Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) are trading sharply lower on Friday after U.S. authorities announced criminal charges linked to alleged efforts to transfer advanced artificial intelligence technology from the United States to China.

The stock has dropped more than 28% after the market opened, reflecting investor concern over the legal and regulatory fallout surrounding the company.

Details of the Alleged Smuggling Scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice stated that three individuals have been charged with conspiring to ship high-performance AI computer servers to China in violation of U.S. export control rules. Super Micro said in a statement that the individuals include two of its employees and one contractor.

According to the Department of Justice, co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw was arrested on Thursday.

John A. Eisenberg, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said in a statement: “The indictment unsealed today details alleged efforts to evade U.S. export laws through false documents, staged dummy servers to mislead inspectors, and convoluted transshipment schemes, in order to obfuscate the true destination of restricted AI technology—China.”

The Department of Justice indicated that the alleged activity led to at least $2.5 billion in sales for Super Micro between 2024 and 2025.

Company Response and Internal Actions

Super Micro noted that it is not named as a defendant in the indictment and said it is cooperating with authorities.

The company reported that it has placed two employees on administrative leave and has terminated the contractor involved.

Regulatory Context and Nvidia Exposure

Super Micro manufactures advanced AI server systems that incorporate chips from NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), bringing its products under the scope of U.S. export control regulations.

The company stated that it is not authorized by the Commerce Department to export servers containing Nvidia chips to China.

Analyst Reaction and Potential Business Impact

Following the developments, Bernstein analyst Mark Newman raised concerns about the implications for Super Micro’s reputation and operations. He said that “despite SMCI not being named as a defendant, this raises serious credibility issues that could impact business.”

Newman added: “It’s one thing being duped once by rogue employees (allegedly) committing crime right under your nose, but it’s quite another hiring the same person back (as a board director too) and later for that same person to (allegedly) do something worse like this,” and continued, “We wonder if NVIDIA might feel the need to further distance themselves from SMCI. If so, this could impact SMCI’s important supply of GPUs, which in turn could have devastating impact on SMCI.”

The analyst also commented on Nvidia’s position, noting that Nvidia “does not appear to have any fault here,” and while the company’s products are referenced in the indictment, “nowhere in it does it suggest that NVIDIA had any knowledge or inkling as to what may have (allegedly) been going on.”

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