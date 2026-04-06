USD/CHF Holds Above 0.8000 on Geopolitical Support

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades around 0.8010 in Asian dealings, extending its advance for a third straight session.

Reports of US-Iran and mediator discussions on a possible 45-day ceasefire may cap further US Dollar upside.

Swiss annual inflation stands at 0.3% YoY in March, near the Swiss National Bank’s lower target boundary.

USD/CHF Holds Above 0.8000 on Safe-Haven Flows

USD/CHF continued to edge higher during Asian trading on Monday, with the pair hovering near 0.8010 and marking a third consecutive day of gains. The move came as the US Dollar (USD) strengthened on the back of elevated safe-haven demand amid rising uncertainty in the Middle East.

The pair’s recent advance followed an upswing in geopolitical tensions, which supported the Greenback as investors sought perceived safety. The Swiss Franc, also traditionally viewed as a safe-haven currency, moved lower against the USD despite this backdrop.

Ceasefire Discussions Seen as a Potential Brake on Dollar Strength

The upside in the US Dollar may face constraints amid indications that the United States, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in talks over a possible 45-day ceasefire. According to a report from Axios cited by Bloomberg, unnamed sources assessed the likelihood of an agreement being reached within the next 48 hours as low.

Earlier, President Trump set a new Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while escalating threats against its power plants and other civilian infrastructure. Iranian officials warned of reciprocal retaliation, targeting US-linked infrastructure, and stated the strait would remain closed until compensation for war-related damages is secured.

Energy Prices and Fed Policy Expectations

The spike in energy prices has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could delay anticipated interest rate cuts and, if inflation pressures do not ease, may even contemplate further rate hikes later this year. Market participants are now focused on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes, seeking more precise signals on the Fed’s policy path.

SNB Faces Limited Pressure as Inflation Stays Near Lower Target Bound

Recent inflation data from Switzerland has eased the urgency for any near-term policy shift by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Annual inflation rose to 0.3% year-over-year in March, the highest reading in a year, yet it remains close to the lower edge of the SNB’s 0–2% target band.

Indicator Latest Reading Comment USD/CHF exchange rate around 0.8010 Third straight daily gain during Asian hours on Monday Swiss annual inflation (YoY, March) 0.3% Highest in a year, near SNB’s lower 0–2% target bound Proposed ceasefire duration 45 days Discussed among US, Iran, and regional mediators

Background: Key Drivers of the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

Why the Swiss Franc Is Viewed as a Safe Haven

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

SNB Policy and Its Influence on CHF

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Role of Economic Data in Shaping CHF Valuation

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

Impact of Eurozone Policy on the Swiss Franc

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.