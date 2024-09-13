Williams-Sonoma announces $0.57 quarterly dividend

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on November 22nd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 18th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) closed 1.21% ($1.62) higher at $135.86 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $17.164 billion.

The shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) went up 75.58% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 34.66% so far this year.