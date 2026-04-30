BTC Falls as Mideast Tensions and Fed Pressure Risk Assets

Key Moments

Bitcoin dropped below $76,000 and traded near $75,700, after touching an intraday low of $75,337.4.

Renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and a spike in Brent crude above $125 per barrel weighed on broader risk sentiment.

A deeply divided Federal Reserve held rates steady while warning that inflation risks remained tilted to the upside.

Geopolitical Stress Pushes Bitcoin Off Recent Highs

Bitcoin came under pressure on Thursday, slipping below the $76,000 mark as investors reacted to escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East and persistent concerns over inflation.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was recently quoted around $75,700, down roughly 1–2% over the past 24 hours. The move followed a drop to an intraday low of $75,337.4, after the token had hovered near $78,000 in the prior session.

U.S.-Iran Tensions and Oil Spike Hit Risk Appetite

Market sentiment deteriorated after an Axios report stated that U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive a briefing on new military options against Iran, underscoring the potential for a further escalation of the Middle East conflict.

According to the report, Washington is evaluating additional measures to break the current stalemate, with policymakers increasingly focused on the implications for both military strategy and energy markets.

The headline risk was quickly reflected in crude prices. Brent crude vaulted above $125 per barrel, reaching a four-year high, amid ongoing disruption to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global transit chokepoint.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is pressing allies to support a coalition effort aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Asset Recent Level Move Context Bitcoin ~$75,700 Down roughly 1–2% (24 hours) Slipped from near $78,000 previous session Bitcoin intraday low $75,337.4 N/A Hit on Thursday amid risk-off mood Brent crude Above $125 per barrel Jumped Reached four-year high on supply concerns

Fed Holds Rates but Signals Unease on Inflation

Macro conditions were also shaped by the latest Federal Reserve policy decision, which left interest rates unchanged but revealed a rare level of internal disagreement.

The outcome showed a sharp split over the Fed’s continued “easing bias.” Three regional Federal Reserve presidents dissented from language that points to potential future rate cuts, arguing that such a stance was inappropriate with inflation still above target and risks skewed to the upside.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that inflation has not yet peaked and acknowledged mounting internal pressure to move toward a more neutral policy stance. He also confirmed he will step down as chair next month while remaining on the Board of Governors.

Altcoins Extend Losses as Caution Spreads

Digital assets beyond Bitcoin also weakened on Thursday as the cautious tone spilled over into the broader crypto complex.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped 3.2% to $2,250.65.

XRP, ranked as the world’s number three crypto asset, slipped 1.6% to $1.37.

Among other major tokens, Solana declined 2%, Cardano fell 1%, while Polygon managed a 1% gain.

In the meme-token segment, Dogecoin advanced 1.1%, bucking the broader soft tone in altcoins.