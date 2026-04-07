Euro Rises vs Canadian Dollar as ECB Keeps Tight Policy

Key Moments:

EUR/CAD trades near 1.6100 as the Euro strengthens on a hawkish European Central Bank tone.

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterates that policy will stay restrictive until inflation is firmly back at the 2% target.

WTI crude oil hovers around $103.00 per barrel, undercutting the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar after intraday gains fade.

Euro Benefits from Hawkish ECB Messaging

EUR/CAD is advancing as the Euro gains support from a firm policy stance by the European Central Bank (ECB). During European trading hours on Tuesday, the cross is quoted around 1.6100, with market participants reacting to comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Lagarde emphasized that monetary policy will stay restrictive until inflation returns sustainably to the ECB’s 2% objective. This reiterated commitment to tight policy is underpinning demand for the single currency against the Canadian Dollar.

German PMI Data Signals Slowing Momentum

Fresh survey data from Germany indicate a loss of momentum in overall private-sector activity. The S&P Global and HCOB Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to a three-month low of 51.9 in March, down from 53.2 in February. The pullback was entirely driven by the services sector.

The Services PMI declined to 50.9 in March from a previous reading of 53.5, highlighting a notable cooling in services activity.

Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated that the Middle East conflict has dampened growth in the services sector. Smith noted that higher fuel prices and elevated uncertainty have weighed on spending, causing business activity growth to slow sharply to its weakest level in seven months in March.

Indicator Region Period Latest Reading Previous Reading Composite PMI Germany March 51.9 53.2 Services PMI Germany March 50.9 53.5

Attention now turns to upcoming Eurozone Retail Sales and German inflation figures later in the week. These releases are expected to provide additional guidance on the ECB’s interest rate outlook over the remainder of the year, and could influence further moves in EUR/CAD.

Canadian Dollar Pressured as Oil Gives Up Gains

On the other side of the cross, the Canadian Dollar is losing traction as support from energy markets fades. The commodity-linked currency is under pressure after West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices surrendered earlier intraday gains.

Canada is the largest crude oil exporter to the United States, making the Canadian Dollar particularly sensitive to moves in oil prices. At the time of writing, WTI is trading around $103.00 per barrel, limiting support for the CAD and helping to keep EUR/CAD elevated.

Geopolitical Risks Add to Market Uncertainty

Traders are also monitoring geopolitical developments related to Iran. Market participants are preparing for US President Donald Trump’s approaching deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had earlier warned that he could strike Iranian power plants and bridges if his demands are not fulfilled by 8:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday.

These tensions are contributing to uncertainty in energy markets and broader risk sentiment, factors that can influence both oil prices and commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian Dollar.

Key Drivers of the Canadian Dollar: Reference Overview

The article also outlines several fundamental drivers commonly watched by Canadian Dollar investors, particularly in relation to interest rates, oil, inflation, and macroeconomic indicators.

Interest Rates and Bank of Canada Policy

According to the description provided, one of the main influences on the Canadian Dollar is the interest rate level set by the Bank of Canada (BoC). The policy rate affects the borrowing costs between banks and, by extension, interest rates across the economy.

The BoC aims to keep inflation within a 1-3% range by adjusting interest rates higher or lower. Relatively higher interest rates are characterized as supportive for the CAD. The commentary also notes that the central bank can employ quantitative easing or tightening to affect credit conditions, with quantitative easing viewed as CAD-negative and tightening as CAD-positive.

Oil Prices and Canada’s Export Profile

The price of oil is highlighted as a central factor for the Canadian Dollar, given that petroleum is described as Canada’s largest export. When oil prices rise, demand for CAD tends to increase, as global buyers require more Canadian currency to pay for exports. Conversely, falling oil prices typically weigh on the CAD.

Higher oil prices are also linked to a greater probability of a positive trade balance for Canada, which can further bolster the currency.

Inflation, Capital Flows, and the CAD

The explanatory section notes that, in the modern context of looser capital controls, higher inflation can attract capital inflows if it prompts the central bank to raise interest rates. Investors seeking higher yields may increase purchases of Canadian assets, lifting demand for the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic Data and Market Sentiment

Macroeconomic releases such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment figures, and consumer sentiment surveys are cited as important signals for the health of the Canadian economy. Strong data can support the CAD by drawing in foreign investment and by potentially encouraging the BoC to tighten policy.

By contrast, weaker data are described as negative for the currency. Overall market sentiment is also mentioned, with risk-on environments generally favorable for the Canadian Dollar, and risk-off conditions tending to be less supportive.