Silver Holds Near $75 As Technical Barriers Limit Upside

Key Moments

Silver trades around $75.52 on Friday after touching an intraday low of $73.95, marking a weekly drop of over 5%.

XAG/USD remains capped below the 50-day SMA at $78 and the 100-day SMA at $79, preserving a bearish near-term bias.

Stronger USD, firm Treasury yields, and Oil-driven inflation concerns linked to US-Iran tensions continue to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Market Overview

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading flat near $75.50 on Friday, with price action lacking clear direction as it heads for its first weekly decline in five weeks. The metal is under pressure from Oil-driven inflation worries tied to ongoing US-Iran tensions, which are reinforcing expectations that interest rates may stay elevated for longer.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is quoted around $75.52 after posting an intraday low of $73.95. The metal is down more than 5% so far this week, weighed by a firmer US Dollar (USD) and resilient Treasury yields. Stalled US-Iran peace efforts and rising frictions in the Strait of Hormuz have been pushing Oil prices higher, adding to the headwinds for the non-yielding asset.

Price dynamics remain largely driven by news around US-Iran developments and shifting rate expectations. The current geopolitical backdrop is keeping Silver biased lower in the near term, and technical indicators are broadly aligned with this downside tilt.

Technical Picture: Trend Signals and Key Levels

On the daily chart, XAG/USD maintains a bearish short-term configuration as it continues to trade below key medium-term moving averages. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at $78 and the 100-day SMA at $79, and the recent rebound has so far failed to break above these reference levels.

The 200-day SMA at $62 remains well under current prices, serving as a broader bullish floor in the longer-term structure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47, just under the neutral 50 mark, pointing to building downward pressure.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a marginally positive histogram, indicating that upside momentum is fragile while the price remains below the cluster of short- and medium-term moving averages.

Technical Indicator Level / Reading Implication Spot price (XAG/USD) $75.52 (current), $73.95 intraday low Flat on the day, weaker on the week 50-day SMA $78 Initial resistance, capping recovery attempts 100-day SMA $79 Stronger resistance; close above would ease bearish bias 200-day SMA $62 Major long-term support and broader bullish floor RSI (daily) 47 Below neutral, signaling growing downside pressure MACD (daily) Marginally positive histogram Upside momentum vulnerable below clustered SMAs

Resistance and Support Zones

On the upside, initial resistance is located near the 50-day SMA around $78. Above that, a more robust barrier is seen at the 100-day SMA close to $79. A daily close above the 100-day SMA would be required to alleviate the prevailing downside bias and pave the way for a more constructive recovery phase.

On the downside, the $75-$74 band is acting as a short-term pivot area. Market attention is centered on how spot Silver behaves around this zone. A sustained break below this region would bring progressively lower levels into view, with the 200-day SMA at $62 standing out as the key longer-term support area, guarding against a more pronounced correction.