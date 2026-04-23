Oil Prices Advance as Geopolitics Reprice Supply Risk

Key Moments

Brent crude has moved firmly back above $100/bbl as markets reassess risks linked to the Iran conflict and Persian Gulf disruptions.

Analysts point to fading expectations of a US-Iran agreement, intensifying demand destruction, and tighter European jet fuel markets.

Energy Information Administration data show US exports of crude and refined products are at record levels as global buyers seek alternative supply.

Repricing Oil on Geopolitical Risk

ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey report that Brent crude has broken back above $100/bbl as the market adjusts its expectations around the Iran conflict and ongoing disruptions in the Persian Gulf. According to them, the shift reflects both renewed supply concerns and changing sentiment on the likelihood of diplomatic progress.

They note that hopes for an agreement between the US and Iran are diminishing as peace talks stall. At the same time, they point to Iran’s seizure of two vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a signal that shipment disruptions are likely to persist, forcing traders and investors to reassess their outlook for physical flows.

Factor Impact on Oil Market Stalled US-Iran peace talks Fading expectations of resolution, higher perceived supply risk Seizure of vessels in Strait of Hormuz Ongoing disruption risk to Persian Gulf shipments Record US exports of oil and products Global buyers shift toward US supply to offset disruptions

Brent Back Above $100/bbl

The analysts state that the market reaction to these developments has been decisive, with Brent moving convincingly back above $100/bbl. They argue that as optimism about a political breakthrough recedes, the practical implications of supply interruptions become more apparent, leaving room for additional upside in prices.

They emphasize that the repricing is rooted in the market’s reassessment of both near-term availability and ongoing risk in key shipping lanes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

Demand Destruction and Jet Fuel Tightness

Patterson and Manthey also flag a growing pattern of demand destruction in the oil market, which they expect to deepen if supply disruptions from the Persian Gulf continue. They observe that airlines have been announcing flight cancellations amid tightening jet fuel availability and pronounced price strength.

According to the analysts, Europe’s jet fuel market is especially vulnerable to developments in the Middle East, making it more sensitive to disruptions and price spikes tied to geopolitical events in the region.

Record US Exports Reshape Trade Flows

At the same time, data from the Energy Information Administration show that the US is exporting record volumes of crude oil and refined products. Patterson and Manthey attribute this to buyers worldwide seeking alternative supply sources in response to the heightened risks in the Persian Gulf.

They note that the domestic US market has so far remained relatively insulated from direct Middle East supply disruptions. However, they caution that sustained instability tightens overall conditions, as more international buyers pivot toward US barrels, increasing competitive pressure on available supply.