Turkish Lira Risks Rise if CBRT Stays on Hold

Key Moments:

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose highlights a split market view between no move and a 300 bp rate hike at the latest Turkish central bank meeting.

He argues that disinflation had already been unpersuasive and that deteriorating external balances are adding to pressure on the Turkish Lira.

Ghose warns that failure to deliver substantial tightening could trigger a steeper Lira sell-off and increase the risk of a sudden FX adjustment.

CBT Decision Framed as Binary Outcome

Commerzbank strategist Tatha Ghose describes the Turkish central bank’s (CBT) upcoming rate decision as effectively binary, noting that market expectations are polarized between no change in the policy rate and a 300 bp increase. He also underscores that any move to tighten the policy corridor would, in his view, amount to a meaningful form of de facto monetary tightening.

Ghose contends that the recent narrative suggesting progress on disinflation had already lost credibility even before the latest price developments. He further points out that Turkey’s external balances are weakening, compounding the pressure on the Turkish Lira (TRY). Against this backdrop, he cautions that the absence of a forceful policy response could intensify selling pressure on the currency and heighten the chances of a disruptive adjustment.

Disinflation Narrative and Policy Debate

“The Turkish central bank’s (CBT’s) rate decision today comes at a point where the disinflation narrative was becoming increasingly unconvincing. The market consensus for today is bi-polar: analysts either expect no change to the official repo rate, or they forecast a 300bp rate hike – the majority expect no change.”

“For us, though, it is irrelevant whether the price shock is temporary or permanent. In our view, the current shock makes the pre-existing unsustainable inflation situation all the more urgent. We do not accept that disinflation was working fine until the shock came along.

“Policymakers now acknowledge that the oil price shock will make this situation much worse in the months ahead. It is another matter that some skeptics, who also see disinflation as having failed, think that higher interest rates should not be used in future. We thoroughly disagree.”

Concerns Over Policy Inaction and Alternative Measures

“But their reluctance confirms market concerns that they may choose the convenience of inaction because of political pressure. If there were no significant tightening step today, we would get concerned about a sharper lira sell-off. More secondary liquidity management measures, such as limits on swap exposures or obligation of exporters to sell FX proceeds to CBT etc., do not count: markets typically interpret such policies to confirm inability to act because of political constraints.”

Ghose emphasizes that steps focused solely on liquidity management or administrative controls are unlikely to reassure investors if they are perceived as substitutes for genuine rate tightening. In his view, such measures risk reinforcing the perception that political considerations are constraining monetary policy.

Managed Currency and Risk of Abrupt Adjustment

“The TRY exchange rate continues to be heavily managed. This can smooth volatility in the near term, but it does not resolve the underlying imbalances. The probability of a more abrupt currency adjustment will rise materially in the event of no monetary policy change.”

Market Implications at a Glance