Cigna price targets cut at UBS, Piper Sandler, TD Cowen

The shares of Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) fell 0.6% on Monday, after analysts at several companies cut their price targets on the CI stock.

UBS lowered its 12-month price target on Cigna Group to $390 per share from $410 previously. Yet, the investment bank kept a “Buy” rating on the shares.

Piper Sandler revised down its 12-month price target on Cigna to $348 per share from $394, while it maintained an “Overweight” rating.

And, TD Cowen slashed its 12-month price target on Cigna to $380 per share from $391, while it kept a “Buy” rating.

Stock Performance

The shares of Cigna Group (CI) closed 0.59% ($1.75) lower at $292.46 in New York on Monday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $80.072 billion.

The shares of Cigna Group (CI) went down 7.78% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 5.91% so far this year.