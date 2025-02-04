Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Cigna price targets cut at UBS, Piper Sandler, TD Cowen

Cigna price targets cut at UBS, Piper Sandler, TD Cowen

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 4, 2025

The shares of Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) fell 0.6% on Monday, after analysts at several companies cut their price targets on the CI stock.

UBS lowered its 12-month price target on Cigna Group to $390 per share from $410 previously. Yet, the investment bank kept a “Buy” rating on the shares.

Piper Sandler revised down its 12-month price target on Cigna to $348 per share from $394, while it maintained an “Overweight” rating.

And, TD Cowen slashed its 12-month price target on Cigna to $380 per share from $391, while it kept a “Buy” rating.

Stock Performance

The shares of Cigna Group (CI) closed 0.59% ($1.75) lower at $292.46 in New York on Monday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $80.072 billion.

The shares of Cigna Group (CI) went down 7.78% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 5.91% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News