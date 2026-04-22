EUR/CAD Falls as Oil Gains and Geopolitics Drive FX

Key Moments

EUR/CAD traded near 1.6040, marking a sixth straight session of declines during European hours on Wednesday.

Firmer oil prices and renewed shipping attacks near Iran supported the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar.

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted a highly uncertain Eurozone outlook due to an energy supply shock tied to Middle East tensions.

EUR/CAD Under Pressure as Risk Sentiment Favors CAD

EUR/CAD extended its decline for a sixth consecutive session, hovering around 1.6040 during European trading on Wednesday. The pair remained soft as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) benefited from a stronger risk-on backdrop after US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire despite the breakdown of second-round US–Iran negotiations.

The CAD, which is closely linked to commodities, also drew additional support from firming oil prices. The improved tone in crude markets contributed to the cross holding losses below the 1.6050 level.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Market Support for CAD

Renewed tensions in the shipping lanes near Iran added to the positive undertone for oil and, by extension, the Canadian Dollar. Maritime authorities reported that a Liberia-flagged container ship came under fire from a gunboat associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Two other outbound cargo vessels were also reported to have been targeted.

In contrast, a Bloomberg headline citing Tasnim News Agency, which is linked to the IRGC, indicated that Iran had received “some sign” that the United States might be prepared to ease its naval blockade. Market participants monitored these mixed signals against the backdrop of rising energy prices.

Implications for the Canadian Dollar and Bank of Canada

Rising energy prices were viewed as a potential tailwind for the Canadian Dollar. Higher oil prices could increase foreign exchange inflows into Canada’s financial system, consistent with its role as the largest crude exporter to the United States.

Stronger energy costs could also push inflation higher, which might encourage the Bank of Canada (BoC) to maintain or signal a firm policy stance against persistent price pressures. Such a stance would likely lend additional support to the CAD.

Lagarde Flags Eurozone Vulnerability to Energy Shock

On the European side, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde cautioned that the Eurozone’s outlook remained highly uncertain. She attributed this to a substantial energy supply shock stemming from Middle East tensions and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Lagarde noted that energy prices had not yet hit worst-case levels, but she emphasized that the broader outlook continued to be fragile.

EUR/CAD Snapshot

Currency Pair Latest Mentioned Level Trend Description EUR/CAD 1.6040 Sixth consecutive day of losses; subdued below 1.6050

Canadian Dollar: Key Drivers Explained

The article also provided background on the key forces shaping the Canadian Dollar’s behavior in foreign exchange markets.

Primary Factors Influencing the Canadian Dollar

Several elements are central to the performance of the Canadian Dollar (CAD), including the interest rate level set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), oil prices as Canada’s largest export, the overall health of the domestic economy, inflation dynamics, and the Trade Balance – the difference between the value of exports and imports.

Market sentiment also plays a significant role. Periods when investors favor riskier assets (risk-on) tend to be positive for the CAD, while risk-off phases typically weigh on the currency. Given the close economic relationship, conditions in the US economy are another crucial influence on the CAD.

BoC Policy and Its Impact on CAD

The Bank of Canada exerts significant influence over the value of the Canadian Dollar through its policy rate decisions, which determine the interest rate at which banks lend to each other and shape broader borrowing costs. The BoC’s primary mandate is to keep inflation within the 1-3% range by adjusting interest rates as needed.

Relatively higher interest rates are generally supportive of the CAD. The BoC can also deploy quantitative easing or quantitative tightening to affect credit conditions, with quantitative easing typically viewed as CAD-negative and quantitative tightening seen as CAD-positive.

Oil Prices and the Canadian Dollar

Oil prices are a critical driver of the CAD. As petroleum is Canada’s largest export, movements in crude prices can quickly feed through to the currency. When oil prices rise, demand for CAD tends to increase, often resulting in currency appreciation. When oil prices fall, the reverse typically occurs.

Higher oil prices also improve the likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which further supports the Canadian Dollar.

Inflation, Economic Data, and Currency Performance

The article noted that, in a modern context with relatively open capital flows, higher inflation can sometimes be associated with a stronger currency if it leads central banks to raise interest rates. Higher policy rates can attract global capital seeking higher yields, thereby boosting demand for the local currency, in this case the CAD.

Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment figures, and consumer sentiment surveys also influence CAD performance. Strong data tends to attract foreign investment and may encourage the BoC to increase interest rates, which would generally support the Canadian Dollar. Conversely, weaker data usually exerts downward pressure on the currency.