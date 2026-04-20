USD/CHF Recovery Stalls as Sellers Defend 0.7845

Key Moments

USD/CHF rebounded from 0.7775 but failed to sustain a move above the 0.7845 ceiling, keeping the short-term downtrend intact.

Cautious sentiment around shaky US-Iran peace talks has offered only limited support to the US Dollar.

The pair is holding near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7775, with resistance seen at 0.7845 and 0.7930, and support eyed toward 0.7700-0.7670.

USD/CHF Holds Below Resistance Despite Bounce

The US Dollar staged a recovery against the Swiss Franc after touching lows at 0.7775 on Friday, but buying interest has been unable to drive USD/CHF above the 0.7845 region on Monday. The inability to clear that level keeps the prevailing bearish structure in place in the near term.

Price action continues to reflect the broader decline that began from the late-March high near 0.8050, with sellers still capping attempts to build a more meaningful rebound.

Geopolitical Tensions Temper Risk Appetite

Market tone has turned more guarded as expectations for a quick resolution to the conflict in the Middle East have faded, providing only modest support to the US Dollar. Iranian officials are threatening to skip a second round of peace negotiations scheduled for Tuesday after the US seized an Iranian cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.

Even so, many investors believe these developments form part of a longer and more complex diplomatic process, and anticipate that Washington and Tehran will ultimately work to resolve the immediate dispute and resume talks this week. This view is helping keep most USD pairs trading not far from last week’s highs.

Technical Picture: Consolidation Around 0.7800

From a technical standpoint, the decline from the 0.8050 region seen in late March has so far found support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move from the January 27 low to the March 31 high, located around 0.7775. Despite that support, the short-term tone remains negative as rallies continue to stall below 0.7845.

Signals on the 4-hour chart are mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from oversold territory into the low-40s, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is sitting just above zero with only a slightly positive tilt. This configuration points more to easing downward momentum than to a clear bullish reversal.

For buyers to gain traction, USD/CHF would need to break convincingly above 0.7845, the April 16 high. A move through that level would open the way toward the April 8 and April 10 highs in the 0.7930 area, followed by the descending trendline currently near 0.7950.

On the downside, a drop through 0.7775 would expose the zone between the 78.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7700 and the February 27 low at 0.7670 as the next area of interest for sellers.

US Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below details the percentage change in the US Dollar versus a basket of major currencies today. The US Dollar showed its strongest performance against the Australian Dollar.