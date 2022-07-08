BMW (BMWG) sold 13.3% fewer vehicles during the first half of 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021 amid semiconductor shortages and China lockdowns.

The German auto maker delivered 1.16 million BMWs, Mini cars and Rolls-Royces from January to June this year, it said on Friday.

BMW’s vehicle sales decreased almost 20% in the second quarter of 2022 alone.

On the other hand, the Munich-based company’s electric vehicle sales registered a 110% year-on-year growth to about 76,000 BMWs and Minis during the first six months of the year.

According to the company, the first half of 2021 has been the strongest period in its history in terms of sales.

As of 9:27 GMT on Friday, the shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG) were losing 0.31% (EUR 0.230) to trade at EUR 74.550 in Frankfurt.

The shares of the German auto maker have retreated 15.75% so far in 2022, following a 22.51% gain in 2021.