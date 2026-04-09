AUD/USD Rally Pauses as UOB Signals Range-Bound Move

Key Moments

AUD/USD’s recent sharp rise has stalled below 0.7100, with UOB viewing current moves as consolidation between 0.7000 and 0.7080.

Strategists still see scope for a test of 0.7135 in the weeks ahead, as long as AUD/USD remains above 0.6970.

The broader 1-3 month technical outlook remains bearish, with a break of the 0.6850/0.6870 support zone seen as opening downside toward 0.6765.

Short-Term Consolidation After an Overextended Rally

UOB strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note that AUD/USD’s strong advance has lost momentum before reaching 0.7100. They now assess recent price action as part of a sideways consolidation pattern, with trading expected to remain confined between 0.7000 and 0.7080 in the near term.

The strategists reiterate their short-term stance that, despite the recent rapid gains, the move higher appears stretched. They maintain the view that the pair retains room to retest higher levels, but within clearly defined support and resistance parameters.

Updated Near-Term View and Key Levels

Referencing their prior comments from 08 Apr, when spot was at 0.7075, they highlight that the sharp rally following the New York close suggested further upside potential, yet looked overextended. The levels and conditions they outlined then remain unchanged.

Timeframe / Context Level Role / Comment Intraday / very near term 0.7000 – 0.7080 Expected trading range for AUD/USD Near-term upside target 0.7135 Upside level that remains possible if conditions are met Momentum threshold 0.6970 Level AUD/USD must stay above to sustain upside momentum Immediate support 0.7000 Described as firm near-term support Medium-term support zone 0.6850/0.6870 Break seen as a trigger for further downside Downside objective 0.6765 Potential target if 0.6850/0.6870 gives way

The strategists state: “The current price movements are likely part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect AUD to trade between 0.7000 and 0.7080.”

They also reiterate their earlier comment: “We indicated the following yesterday (08 Apr, spot at 0.7075) ‘While the sharp rally after NY close suggests AUD could continue to rise, the rapid advance appears overdone. That said, there is room for AUD to test 0.7135. To keep the momentum going, AUD must hold above 0.6970. Near-term 0.7000 is already a firm support.’ We continue to hold the same view.”

1-3 Month Technical Outlook Remains Bearish

Despite the short-term potential for further upside within the current range, UOB’s broader 1-3 month technical assessment continues to point to a weaker AUD/USD profile.

They emphasize that a decisive move through key support could revive the downtrend: “The overall technical picture points to a lower AUD/USD; a breach of the 0.6850/0.6870 support zone could trigger a decline toward 0.6765. (dated 27 Mar 2026, 0.6885).”