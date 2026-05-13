Swiss Franc Holds Firm Ahead of US CPI, Trump-Xi Talks

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded flat around 0.7805 in early European dealings on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. data and political events.

Traders focused on the upcoming U.S. PPI release and a Trump-Xi leaders’ summit in Beijing, preceded by U.S.-China economic talks in Seoul.

A Reuters poll indicated the Swiss National Bank is expected to keep its policy rate at 0% through the end of 2026, maintaining reliance on FX interventions.

Dollar-Franc Pair Stabilizes Ahead of Key Catalysts

The USD/CHF pair was little changed near 0.7805 during early European trading on Wednesday, with price action remaining subdued as market participants awaited fresh macroeconomic and political drivers.

Investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a closely watched U.S. inflation print and monitored developments around high-level U.S.-China engagements scheduled for later in the week.

Focus on U.S.-China Diplomacy and Trump-Xi Summit

According to the South China Morning Post, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are set to meet in South Korea for trade and economic discussions prior to U.S. President Donald Trump’s official visit to China.

The summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to take place in Beijing on Thursday and Friday. On Tuesday, Trump stated that he would place trade issues at the forefront of his talks with Xi and played down the emphasis that would be given to the Iran war during the meetings.

U.S. PPI Data in Focus for Dollar Traders

The U.S. Producer Price Index release later on Wednesday is expected to be the main macroeconomic highlight for markets. Consensus forecasts point to headline PPI rising 4.9% year-on-year in April, compared with 4.0% in March. Core PPI is projected to climb 4.3% year-on-year in April, up from 3.8% previously.

Stronger-than-expected PPI figures could reinforce expectations for additional Federal Reserve interest rate increases later in the year, which would likely underpin the U.S. dollar against the Swiss franc.

U.S. PPI Indicators Previous (YoY) Expected (YoY, April) Headline PPI 4.0% 4.9% Core PPI 3.8% 4.3%

SNB Policy Outlook: Rates Seen on Hold at 0%

The Swiss National Bank has maintained its policy rate at 0%. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect this stance to continue through the remainder of 2026, implying that the SNB would primarily use foreign exchange interventions to manage the strength of the franc.

“The SNB is not willing to introduce negative rates at this stage as the bar remains higher than back in 2015 … We continue to expect the SNB to remain on hold for the foreseeable future,” said Nikolay Markov, lead economist at Pictet Asset Management.

Swiss Franc: Structure, Drivers, and Safe-Haven Role

The Swiss franc (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with transaction volumes that far exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its valuation is shaped by overall market sentiment, domestic economic performance, and actions by the Swiss National Bank, among other elements.

From 2011 to 2015, the franc was pegged to the euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of this peg triggered a surge of more than 20% in the franc’s value and generated significant market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, the currency’s performance tends to move closely in line with that of the euro due to Switzerland’s strong economic ties with the neighboring Eurozone.