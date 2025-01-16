Kenvue announces $0.205 quarterly dividend

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 26th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Kenvue Inc (KVUE) closed 0.86% ($0.18) lower at $20.85 in New York on Wednesday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $39.975 billion.

The shares of Kenvue Inc (KVUE) went down 0.84% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have lost 2.34% of their value so far this year.