U.S. Insider Trades Highlight Wave of Executive Selling

Key Moments

Senior leaders at CoreWeave, Inc. executed insider stock sales totaling more than $146 million through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.

Astera Labs, Inc. Director Manuel Alba realized approximately $19.7 million from share sales as the stock has remained highly volatile.

Apple Inc. CEO Timothy D. Cook and Micron Technology Inc. EVP April Arnzen disclosed multi-million-dollar stock disposals under pre-arranged plans.

Top Sells Disclosed on Friday

The latest regulatory filings revealed a series of sizable insider stock sales across several high-profile, US-listed companies. The activity, largely conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, spans technology names including CoreWeave, Inc., Astera Labs, Inc., Apple Inc., and Micron Technology Inc.

CoreWeave Executives Trim Holdings

CoreWeave, Inc. Chief Strategy Officer Brian M. Venturo reported disposals of Class A Common Stock totaling $111.6 million across April 1 and April 2, 2026. These transactions were carried out under a 10b5-1 trading plan and comprised multiple trades at prices between $77.4269 and $81.2986 per share.

The filing noted that the April 1 transactions included shares held indirectly through West Clay Capital LLC, Venturo Family GST Exempt Trust dated June 30, 2023, YOLO ECV Trust, and YOLO APV Trust. The sales followed a period in which CoreWeave shares delivered a 72% return over the past year, while still trading 56% below a 52-week peak of $187. Over the past week, the stock advanced 9.9%.

InvestingPro analysis cited in the disclosure highlighted that CoreWeave operates with a substantial debt load and is rapidly consuming cash, issues investors may weigh alongside the recent insider activity.

In a separate filing, CoreWeave CEO, President, director, and 10% owner Michael N. Intrator reported selling 418,722 shares of Class A Common Stock on April 1, 2026, for approximately $34.9 million. These transactions were executed at prices ranging from $77.4778 to $80.164 per share under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on November 20, 2025.

Following these sales, CoreWeave’s stock price moved up to $82.24, marking a gain of nearly 10% over the past week and reflecting a 72% return over the past year.

Astera Labs Director Realizes Nearly $20 Million

Astera Labs, Inc. Director Manuel Alba disclosed the sale of 183,730 shares of common stock on April 1, 2026, according to a recent Form 4. The disposition, carried out under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, generated approximately $19.7 million in proceeds through several tranches at varying prices.

Transaction Detail Shares Sold Average Price (USD) Block 1 57,001 106.3194 Block 2 24,317 107.4443 Block 3 45,668 108.3324 Block 4 15,367 109.1027 Block 5 5,060 110.2112 Block 6 2,587 111.1412 Additional block 33,000 107.6141

The timing of these sales coincided with a period of pronounced share-price volatility. Astera Labs shares have declined 42% over the past six months but still show a 110% return over the past year. An InvestingPro tip cited in the filing noted that stock price movements for Astera Labs are highly volatile.

Apple CEO Cook Executes Planned Stock Sale

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Timothy D. Cook reported the sale of $16.5 million in company stock on April 2, 2026. The Form 4 indicated multiple transactions, with sale prices ranging from $251.25 to $256.00 per share. These trades were conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on May 24, 2024.

Price (USD) Shares Sold 251.25 5,087 252.11 9,147 253.13 1,878 254.37 16,083 255.17 28,188 256.00 4,566

The disclosure noted that Apple shares are trading at $255.92, implying a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion. InvestingPro analysis referenced in the article indicated that the stock appears overvalued relative to its Fair Value and is included on a Most Overvalued list. Apple carries a “GOOD” financial health score, while the company’s P/E ratio stands at 32.38.

Micron EVP Sells Into Major Share Price Rally

Micron Technology Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer April Arnzen reported selling 40,000 shares of common stock on April 1, 2026, according to a Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The aggregate value of the transactions was $13,895,761.

The filing detailed several tranches of sales at weighted average prices, along with a large single-price block:

Price Range (USD) Shares Sold Total Proceeds (USD) 344.722 – 345.7108 8,630 2,988,423 345.7221 – 346.71 5,766 1,996,393 346.72 – 346.90 604 209,495 348.46 (single price) 25,000 8,711,500

These sales took place as Micron’s stock price has surged nearly 394% over the past year, with shares currently trading at $366.24 and the company’s market capitalization reported at $413 billion. InvestingPro analysis cited in the article suggested that, despite the rally, Micron remains undervalued relative to its Fair Value.

How Investors May Use Insider Trading Data

The article emphasized that insider trading disclosures can shed light on how executives and directors view their companies’ prospects. However, it also underscored that insider selling does not necessarily indicate negative sentiment, as transactions may be driven by personal financial planning, tax considerations, or portfolio diversification.

Significant insider buying is often interpreted as a more direct signal of confidence in future performance. The piece advised investors to treat insider activity as one input among many when forming investment decisions, with particular attention to transaction patterns and activity that occurs outside pre-arranged trading plans.