Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Struggles Below $105,000 Amid Broad Crypto Market Decline

Bitcoin Struggles Below $105,000 Amid Broad Crypto Market Decline

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: June 5, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Bitcoin edged around 0.1% lower on Thursday, surrendering earlier gains that saw the token climb above $105,000.
  • Total crypto market capitalization fell 3.25% to $3.41 trillion.
  • Circle priced its IPO above expectations.

Bitcoin Slides as Crypto Sphere Retreats

Bitcoin failed to sustain its upward momentum on Thursday as it fell from earlier gains and slipped below the $105,000 threshold. This performance was not isolated, with major altcoins like Ethereum also experiencing declines. The total cryptocurrency market cap fell by 3.25% and hit $3.41 trillion, as revealed by CoinGecko data, while trading volumes stayed depressed at $89 billion.

BTC down 0.1%, TradingView

Sentiment Uptick Does Not Translate to Gains

Today’s price movements contradicted an apparent improvement in sentiment toward the industry. Major cryptocurrencies retreated early Thursday, unable to sustain gains despite sentiment toward the industry appearing to improve. As reported by media giant Bloomberg, JPMorgan clients may soon be able to use crypto-linked assets as loan collateral, which would mark a milestone for institutional adoption.

Another development that failed to aid crypto assets was USDC issuer Circle’s IPO pricing. The company recently disclosed that it has decided to proceed with an offering of 34 million shares, which will each cost $31. This marks a notable increase from the previous pricing of up to $28, and the shares count has also gone up by 0.2 million. The move suggests that there is robust interest in Circle among investors.

Meanwhile, US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows for two consecutive days, while Ethereum spot ETFs extended their streak to thirteen straight sessions. Yet, this influx of capital has not managed to substantially lift overall market prices.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News