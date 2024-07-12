T. Rowe Price reports 1.75% surge in total AUM in June

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) on Thursday reported a 1.75% month-over-month surge in its assets under management (AUM) to $1.569 trillion as of June 30th, according to preliminary figures.

Net outflows stood at $2.6 billion for June alone and at $3.7 billion for the quarter ended on June 30th, the firm said.

Equity AUM rose to $0.810 trillion as of June 30th from $0.790 trillion as of May 31st.

Fixed income AUM remained steady from a month ago at $0.180 trillion as of June 30th.

And, multi-asset AUM went up to $0.529 trillion as of June 30th from $0.524 trillion as of May 31st.

Stock Performance

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) closed 0.94% ($1.09) higher at $117.17 on Nasdaq on Thursday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $26.164 billion.

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) went down 1.26% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 8.80% so far this year.