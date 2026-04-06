GBP/USD Rebounds Above 1.3200, Downtrend Persists

Key Moments

GBP/USD finds buying interest near 1.3175 and climbs back above 1.3200, pausing a two-day decline.

Reports of talks over a 45-day US-Iran ceasefire weigh on the US Dollar but ongoing geopolitical risks limit gains.

The pair trades below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, with MACD and RSI signaling a still-bearish technical setup.

Geopolitical Headlines Support Pound but Limit Conviction

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying interest around the 1.3175 area during the Asian session on Monday, interrupting a two-day losing sequence. The move lifts spot prices back above the 1.3200 level in the latest trading, although the advance remains modest amid lingering geopolitical tension.

According to Bloomberg, citing Axios, the United States, Iran, and regional intermediaries are engaged in discussions over a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for an end to hostilities. This development curbs demand for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and offers some support to GBP/USD.

However, the broader backdrop still carries significant risk, as uncertainty persists around the possibility of a renewed flare-up in the conflict. That risk is underscored by US President Donald Trump’s latest warning to target Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday, which keeps market participants cautious and caps upside in the pair.

Technical Picture: Bearish Tone Dominates Short-Term Outlook

On the technical front, the near-term structure for GBP/USD remains tilted to the downside. The pair continues to trade well below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, with the indicator trending lower and acting as a ceiling on the broader move.

Momentum signals also point to fading bullish impetus following last week’s recovery. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is flattening just below the zero line, accompanied by a slightly negative histogram, indicating a lack of durable buying strength.

In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 43, under the neutral 50 mark. This level reflects a mild bearish bias rather than a condition of extreme oversold, suggesting that sellers still retain control, but without signs of exhaustion.

Key Levels: Resistance and Support Parameters

Given the current setup, any further recovery in GBP/USD is expected to encounter initial resistance around 1.3240. Beyond that, a more significant barrier is seen near 1.3300, an area where recent swing highs converge and where short-term selling interest has re-emerged.

A sustained break above 1.3300 would be required to bring the declining 200-period SMA around 1.3370 into play and begin to alleviate the prevailing bearish bias.

On the downside, immediate support lies at the recent floor around 1.3190. A clear move below this level would expose the lower 1.3150 area as the next target for bears.

GBP/USD Technical Overview (4-hour chart) Level / Signal Immediate resistance 1.3240 Stronger resistance zone 1.3300 200-period SMA (approximate) 1.3370 Immediate support 1.3190 Next support/target Lower 1.3150 region RSI (4-hour) Around 43 MACD (4-hour) Flattening just below zero with marginally negative histogram

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Pound Sterling: Background and Key Drivers

Pound Sterling Basics

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest existing currency in the world, dating back to 886 AD, and serves as the official currency of the United Kingdom. It ranks as the fourth most traded currency in the global foreign exchange (FX) market, accounting for 12% of all transactions and averaging $630 billion in daily turnover, based on 2022 figures.

Among its major FX crosses, GBP/USD – often called “Cable” – represents 11% of global FX activity. Other important pairs include GBP/JPY, referred to by traders as the “Dragon” with a 3% share, and EUR/GBP at 2%. The Bank of England (BoE) is the issuing authority for the Pound Sterling.

Role of Bank of England Policy

Monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England are the dominant factor shaping the value of the Pound. The BoE’s actions are guided by its central objective of maintaining “price stability,” interpreted as an inflation rate close to 2%. Its primary policy lever is the setting of interest rates.

When inflation runs too high, the BoE seeks to curb it by increasing interest rates, making borrowing more expensive for households and companies. This tends to support GBP, as higher rates can make UK assets more appealing to global investors.

Conversely, when inflation is too low, signaling slower economic momentum, the BoE may opt to cut interest rates to reduce borrowing costs and encourage investment in growth-oriented activities.

Impact of Economic Data on GBP

Macroeconomic data releases are closely watched as indicators of the health of the UK economy and can have a direct impact on the Pound’s direction. Key metrics include gross domestic product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), and labor market data.

Robust figures are generally supportive for GBP, both because they may attract additional foreign capital and because they can lead the BoE to consider tighter policy. Weak readings, by contrast, tend to weigh on the currency.

Trade Balance Considerations

The trade balance is another important input for assessing prospects for the Pound. It measures the difference between export earnings and import spending over a given timeframe.

When a country’s exports are in strong demand, its currency can benefit from the additional foreign demand generated by overseas buyers. A positive trade balance therefore usually supports a currency, whereas a negative balance can undermine it.