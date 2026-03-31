NZD/USD Holds Above 0.5700 After China PMI Data Boost

Key Moments

NZD/USD holds steady above the 0.5700 level after ending a multi-day losing streak.

China’s latest NBS PMI data returned to expansion territory, supporting the New Zealand Dollar.

Geopolitical tensions and cautious Federal Reserve signals may limit further upside for the pair.

NZD/USD Stabilizes After Recent Decline

The NZD/USD pair is trading near the 0.5730 region during Tuesday’s Asian session, recovering after several consecutive days of losses. The rebound reflects improved market sentiment and renewed demand for the New Zealand Dollar.

The Kiwi often reacts positively to developments in China due to the close trade relationship between the two economies, making Chinese data a key driver for the currency.

China PMI Data Returns to Expansion

Fresh economic data from China provided a boost to the pair. The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed a return to growth across key sectors.

Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in March from 49.0 previously, while the Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.1 from 49.5. Both readings moved above the 50 mark, indicating expansion and beating market expectations.

The data signals a recovery in business activity, supporting demand for commodity-linked currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar.

US Dollar Weakness Adds Support

The US Dollar has eased slightly after a recent rally, providing additional support for NZD/USD. However, the broader outlook for the Greenback remains mixed.

Ongoing geopolitical risks, particularly in the Middle East, continue to influence market sentiment. Investors remain cautious amid uncertainty surrounding regional developments, which could drive safe-haven demand back toward the US Dollar.

Federal Reserve Outlook Remains Balanced

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest a cautious stance on monetary policy. Policymakers indicate that long-term inflation expectations remain stable, while the current policy setup allows flexibility in responding to evolving risks.

The US labor market also presents mixed signals, leaving investors uncertain about the next direction for interest rates and overall economic momentum.

Outlook for NZD/USD

While stronger Chinese data has helped stabilize the pair, future movement will likely depend on a combination of global risk sentiment, geopolitical developments, and upcoming economic releases.

For now, NZD/USD appears supported above 0.5700, though gains may remain limited in a cautious market environment.