Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/CAD settles below 5-week high, posts weekly loss

GBP/CAD settles below 5-week high, posts weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The GBP/CAD currency pair settled below recent high of 1.8520, its strongest level since February 26th, as the Sterling drew support from market expectations that the Bank of England will likely deliver two interest rate hikes in 2026.

Those expectations are being shaped by persistent inflation concerns and the impact of rising energy prices.

At the same time, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has recently warned that such expectations may be overstated, signaling a degree of caution around the current pricing of the policy path.

Meanwhile, new data released this week showed Canada’s Merchandise Trade Balance deficit had widened to a six-month high of CAD 5.74 billion in February.

The deterioration in the trade balance came as a result of an 8.4% surge in imports to a record CAD 72.05 billion, which more than offset a 6.4% increase in exports.

The minor Forex pair lost 0.24% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4431-1.4524. The pair closed at 1.4456, rising 0.38% on a daily basis. It has been the 20th gain in the past 38 trading days and also a second consecutive one. The daily high has been the […]
  • Euro Advances Against Canadian Dollar as Markets Eye ECB Pause and Oil RiskEuro Advances Against Canadian Dollar as Markets Eye ECB Pause and Oil Risk Key Moments EUR/CAD traded around 1.6210 during European hours on Monday, extending its advance for a second straight session. Euro support strengthened as Eurozone headline inflation slowed to 2.0% in December and core […]
  • Nvidia Signals Next Wave of AI Dominance at SummitNvidia Signals Next Wave of AI Dominance at Summit Key Moments Nvidia’s GTC conference is set to spotlight advances across chips, data centers, CUDA software, AI agents, and robotics as it seeks to maintain AI leadership. Analysts anticipate Nvidia will outline a full-stack […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3276-1.3340. The pair closed at 1.3298, slipping a meager 0.04% on a daily basis, while extending the loss from Tuesday. The daily low has been a lower-low test of the low from November 24th […]
  • Ford Motor Co.’s share price up, to release its redesigned Edge SUV in more than 100 marketsFord Motor Co.’s share price up, to release its redesigned Edge SUV in more than 100 markets Ford Motor Co. presented a redesigned version of its Edge mid-sized SUV, which is going to be provided for sale in more than 100 countries worldwide. According to the companys statement yesterday, the upgraded 2015 Edge will be built on the […]
  • ASSA ABLOY buys Lawrence Hardware and Gallery SpecialtyASSA ABLOY buys Lawrence Hardware and Gallery Specialty Swedish conglomerate ASSA ABLOY said on Thursday that it had acquired Lawrence Hardware and Gallery Specialty, Canada-based providers of commercial hinges, locksets, exit devices and door hardware accessories.Lawrence Hardware was […]