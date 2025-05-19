Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Eurozone Bond Yields Rise, Equities Reverse Course as STOXX 600 Falls 0.54%

Eurozone Bond Yields Rise, Equities Reverse Course as STOXX 600 Falls 0.54%

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: May 19, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.54% on Monday, the first decline in around five weeks.
  • Luxury stocks fell after China’s April retail sales disappointed markets.
  • Eurozone bond yields have climbed, with Germany’s 10-year yield reaching 2.60%.

Market Pullback Ends Winning Streak

European stocks experienced a decline on Monday, weighed down by an unexpected credit rating downgrade in the United States and weaker-than-anticipated sales in China. The STOXX 600 index edged down by 0.54%, pulling back from last Friday’s seven-session peak.

STOXX 600 falls by over 0.5%, TradingView

US and European Treasury Yields Surge

Investor sentiment took a hit after Moody’s downgraded the US sovereign credit, voicing concerns over a ballooning national debt that has reached $36 trillion. In response, futures on major US equity indices dropped more than 1%. Longer-dated US Treasury yields climbed, with the shift also pushing Eurozone government bond yields marginally higher.

A key indicator of this evolving situation is the performance of Germany’s 10-year bond yield. Widely regarded as the benchmark for the entire Eurozone, this particular yield increased by 1.5 basis points, reaching a level of 2.60%.

Luxury Sector Weakens on Easing Chinese Sales

Luxury names were among the session’s major underperformers, reacting to April retail sales numbers from China that failed to meet expectations as they grew by 5.1% compared to the 5.9% climb observed the previous month. Shares of Hermes and Burberry both dropped by around 2%, as these European luxury groups rely heavily on China as a key growth market. The stock that fell to the bottom of the index was Italian credit company Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), however, which sank over 7%. Another stand-out company was Volkswagen, which shed 3.82% of its share price value.

Contrasting the broader decline, some individual stocks stood out. BNP Paribas saw its shares rally 2.4% after unveiling plans to repurchase shares worth €1.08 billion ($1.21 billion). The stock that achieved the highest gains was Ryanair Holdings PLC, as investors reacted after its full-year profit was reported to have reached €1.61 billion, while traffic rose by 9%.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News