Rupee Slide Exposes Limits of India’s Growth Strategy

Key Moments

The rupee breached 95 per dollar and hit a record intraday low of 95.12, making it Asia’s worst-performing currency over the past year.

The Reserve Bank of India’s $100 million end-of-day position cap on banks backfired, undermining confidence in its ability to defend the rupee.

A weaker rupee, surging oil prices, and rising bond yields are straining households, public finances, and India’s infrastructure funding plans for 2026-2027.

Rupee Breaches Key Level as Safe-Haven Dollar Strengthens

Long before missiles were launched in the Middle East, strains were emerging between India’s global aspirations and the scale of its economic resources. When the conflict involving Iran heightened demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset, the rupee’s vulnerability was laid bare.

Over the past year, the rupee has become Asia’s poorest-performing currency. It slid through the psychologically important 95-per-dollar level and dropped to a record intraday low of 95.12 on Monday. While the flare-up in the Persian Gulf is the immediate trigger for this sharp move, the underlying weakness stems from domestic conditions.

RBI’s Currency Position Cap Shakes Market Confidence

Market participants interpreted the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to restrict local banks’ end-of-day foreign-exchange positions to $100 million as an act of distress rather than strength. Announced late last Friday, the cap was expected to curb one-way speculative trades against the rupee. Instead, it appeared to have the opposite effect.

The measure has raised doubts about the RBI’s capacity to prevent the exchange rate from sliding toward 100 per dollar. By constraining how banks manage their currency books, the central bank has signaled that conventional policy tools, such as interest-rate adjustments or selling dollars from reserves, may no longer be sufficient. That perception has invited more speculative pressure on the rupee.

Policy Trade-Off: Exchange Rate vs Interest Rates

In an open financial system, a central bank effectively has to choose between defending the currency and steering domestic interest rates; pursuing both goals simultaneously is not feasible. The RBI has long tried to sidestep this trade-off.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra inherited a rupee that had been allowed to become overvalued under a prior policy of suppressing exchange-rate volatility to help anchor inflation. After assuming office in late 2024, Malhotra cut interest rates to spur investment, easing off support for the currency. He permitted the rupee to adjust lower to cushion the impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs on exports.

That approach held up until the recent oil shock. With energy costs spiking, the strategy has become much harder to sustain. To stabilize the rupee, the RBI may now be forced to raise borrowing costs, risking a slowdown in growth. Preserving growth, on the other hand, means tolerating further depreciation. Both choices carry significant downsides.

Household Strain: Energy, Inflation, and Aspirational Spending

For India’s middle class, a three-digit exchange rate would feed directly into a higher cost of living. Domestic consumers do not have ample buffers to absorb global energy price spikes, and the government has limited room to shield them without putting its already fragile, barely investment-grade credit standing at risk.

With Brent crude now four-fifths more expensive than earlier this year, currency weakness acts as a second blow by magnifying rupee-denominated fuel prices. That cost pressure moves rapidly through the economy, from fuel pumps into food distribution as transport, cooking-gas, and fertilizer costs all rise together.

The fallout reaches aspirational spending as well. India is the largest source of foreign students in the US, and an 8% fall in the rupee within a single year can make multi-year education plans untenable for families that have already stretched their finances and taken out student loans.

Fiscal Pressures and Rising Yields

To curb rural discontent, the federal government will need to borrow aggressively to maintain subsidies on fertilizer and cooking gas. This fiscal burden is already visible in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year benchmark sovereign bond climbed to 7.1% on Thursday, near a two-year high.

Elevated yields and tighter fiscal space are negative signals for India’s infrastructure program planned for 2026-2027, raising concerns about how the pipeline will be financed.

Indicator Recent Level / Change Context USD/INR intraday low 95.12 Record low; broke through 95 key level RBI bank FX position cap $100 million (end-of-day) New restriction on local banks Brent crude price move Four-fifths more expensive than earlier this year Amplifies impact of rupee weakness 10-year sovereign bond yield 7.1% Near two-year high as of Thursday Rupee depreciation (1 year) 8% Raises cost of overseas education Equity outflows (March) $12 billion Record outflow from Indian stocks

State-Level Fragility and Crowding Out of Private Borrowers

Stress is even more acute at the state level. Investors are turning cautious on Indian states with high debt-to-GDP ratios and politically driven cash-transfer schemes that fail to create durable assets. As public borrowing needs expand, access to funding for private borrowers shrinks.

The result is that even companies without foreign-currency debt obligations face higher domestic borrowing costs, which restrains capital expenditure and slows investment.

Echoes of 2013, but With New Market Dynamics

On the eve of the 2013 taper tantrum, India was running easy monetary and fiscal policies amid high inflation, and markets forced a reset by driving down the rupee. At that time, households were discontented with low real returns on bank deposits.

Under Malhotra, inflation pressure has been relatively contained, but savers have allocated capital elsewhere – into a surging market for initial public offerings. Later, when precious metals rallied last year, interest in gold returned, drawing more funds away from the banking system and deepening the liquidity shortfall.

For global investors, performance is assessed in dollar terms. A 10% slide in the local currency can wipe out equity gains. The record $12 billion outflow from Indian stocks in March signals that investors currently view the exit option as more compelling than staying for the growth narrative. These outflows in turn exert additional downward pressure on the rupee.

Impact on the Working Poor and Remittance Flows

The steepest impact is being felt by low-income workers. Many depend on labor-intensive export industries such as textiles and diamond polishing, where profit margins have been crushed by 50% US tariffs, energy disruptions, and weakening global demand.

The traditional backstop of remittances from relatives working abroad is also under threat. The conflict involving Iran is casting uncertainty over employment prospects in the Gulf, a key source of such inflows. As remittances falter, heavily indebted rural households face even greater difficulty meeting basic consumption needs.

RBI Intervention: Short-Term Relief, Long-Term Questions

Following Monday’s sharp selloff, the RBI succeeded in driving the rupee to its largest rally in 12 years on Thursday by intensifying currency controls. These administrative measures may slow the pace of depreciation, but they are unlikely to hold the rupee steady at 93.

As the exchange rate inches closer to 100 per dollar, the policy debate is shifting. Rather than attempting to defend a specific level in the currency, authorities will need to focus on how to navigate and mitigate the broader social and economic fallout of a structurally weaker rupee.