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Home » Forex and Currency News » Euro Edges Higher on Ceasefire Hopes, ECB Focus

Euro Edges Higher on Ceasefire Hopes, ECB Focus

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/USD trades with slight gains around 1.1520 in early European dealings on Monday.
  • Reports indicate the US, Iran, and regional mediators are discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire, though a near-term deal is viewed as unlikely.
  • ECB officials reiterate that monetary policy will stay restrictive until inflation is firmly aligned with the 2% objective.

EUR/USD Holds Above 1.1500 in Early European Trade

EUR/USD is posting modest advances near 1.1520 in early European hours on Monday, as the Euro (EUR) gains slight ground against the US Dollar (USD). The move comes amid market optimism surrounding reported efforts to secure a US-Iran ceasefire and ahead of key US data, with the March ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) scheduled for release later on Monday.

Ceasefire Discussions Temper Geopolitical Risk Sentiment

According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, citing Axios, the US, Iran, and regional intermediaries are working through the terms of a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way toward ending hostilities. The report noted, however, that the probability of striking an agreement within the next 48 hours is considered low.

The discussions follow a previous move by US President Donald Trump, who extended his deadline by 20 hours and set a new cutoff for Tuesday at 8:00 pm EST (00:00 GMT on Wednesday).

Labor market figures released on Friday indicated that US employment conditions remained stable in March, but analysts cautioned that an extended conflict in the Middle East could weigh on the outlook.

“Our concern is that with the Middle East conflict showing little sign of coming to an imminent conclusion, an overlay of heightened geopolitical, economic and market angst is not going to incentivise business to suddenly start hiring now,” said ING economist James Knightley.

ECB’s Restrictive Policy Stance Supports the Euro

Hawkish signals from European Central Bank (ECB) officials are offering additional support to the common currency. Policymakers have repeatedly underscored the ECB’s determination to rein in inflation and have stressed that interest rates will remain at restrictive levels until price growth is sustainably aligned with the 2% target.

President Christine Lagarde, along with other members of the Governing Council, has maintained a unified message that the current stance will not be eased prematurely, reinforcing expectations that policy will stay tight for an extended period.

Overview of the Euro and Key Currency Drivers

The Euro is the official currency of 20 European Union member states that make up the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency globally after the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.

The EUR/USD pair is the most actively traded currency pair worldwide, representing an estimated 30% of all FX transactions. Other major Euro pairs include EUR/JPY at 4%, EUR/GBP at 3%, and EUR/AUD at 2%.

Currency PairEstimated Share of Global FX Transactions
EUR/USD30%
EUR/JPY4%
EUR/GBP3%
EUR/AUD2%

Role of the ECB in Shaping Euro Dynamics

The European Central Bank, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the central bank for the Eurozone. It determines interest rates and sets monetary policy, with its primary mandate focused on maintaining price stability, either by containing inflation or by supporting growth when needed.

The ECB’s main policy lever is the adjustment of interest rates. Comparatively higher policy rates – or expectations that rates will rise – tend to favor the Euro, while lower rates usually undermine it. Monetary policy decisions are made by the ECB Governing Council, which meets eight times per year and is composed of the heads of Eurozone national central banks and six permanent members, including President Christine Lagarde.

Impact of Inflation and Economic Data on the Euro

Inflation in the Euro area is primarily tracked through the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). When inflation moves higher than anticipated, especially above the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank may be forced to raise interest rates to restore price stability. Higher relative interest rates typically bolster the Euro by making Eurozone assets more attractive to global investors.

Broader economic indicators also play a crucial role in determining the Euro’s trajectory. Data such as gross domestic product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market statistics, and consumer sentiment provide insight into the underlying strength of the economy. Robust data can draw in foreign capital and increase the likelihood of tighter monetary policy, supporting the currency. Weak figures, by contrast, generally exert downward pressure.

Releases from the four largest Eurozone economies – Germany, France, Italy, and Spain – are particularly influential, as these countries collectively represent 75% of the region’s total output.

Trade Balance as a Structural Driver

The Eurozone’s trade balance, which measures the gap between export revenues and import expenditures over a defined period, is another important determinant of the Euro’s value. Strong export performance can lift the currency by increasing foreign demand for Euro-denominated goods and services. A positive trade balance tends to be supportive for the Euro, while a negative balance can be a headwind.

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