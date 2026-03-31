Canadian Dollar Weakens as Oil Falls and Risks Shift

Key Moments

USD/CAD has stayed on the front foot for seven straight sessions, trading near 1.3930 during Asian hours on Tuesday.

WTI crude trades around $98.60 per barrel after declining following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump may be willing to end the Iran campaign even with the Strait of Hormuz largely closed.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said long-term U.S. inflation expectations remain well anchored, while acknowledging heightened uncertainty related to the Middle East.

USD/CAD Holds Firm as Oil Weakness Weighs on Loonie

USD/CAD extended its advance for a seventh consecutive session, trading around 1.3930 during Asian dealings on Tuesday. The pair is being supported by weakness in the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar, as lower crude prices pressure a currency closely tied to Canada’s role as the largest crude supplier to the United States.

The latest pullback in oil has undercut the Canadian Dollar’s support, helping USD/CAD maintain its recent upside bias despite broader uncertainty in global markets.

Crude Pulls Back After Trump Signals Possible Shift on Iran Campaign

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reversed course after four straight days of gains and was last trading around $98.60 per barrel at the time of writing. The decline followed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had indicated a willingness to end the Iran campaign even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

That shift weighed on crude prices but simultaneously reduced safe-haven demand, which in turn pressured the U.S. Dollar and restrained further upside in USD/CAD.

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Energy and Shipping Risks Elevated

Despite the softer safe-haven tone, developments in the Middle East continued to signal significant risks for global energy and shipping flows. Ongoing U.S. troop deployments point to a still-uncertain environment.

Iran struck a Kuwaiti oil tanker near a Dubai port, underlining escalating risks to shipping in the Persian Gulf. At the same time, Iran-backed Houthis entered the conflict by targeting Israel over the weekend, while Tehran is reportedly preparing to disrupt traffic in the Red Sea.

Fed Officials Emphasize Anchored Inflation Expectations

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Harvard economics class on Monday that long-term U.S. inflation expectations remain well anchored despite increased uncertainty stemming from Middle East tensions. He added that the Fed’s current policy stance allows officials time to evaluate the economic fallout from the Iran conflict.

New York Fed President John Williams echoed a message of readiness, stating on Monday that monetary policy is well-positioned to deal with any unusual circumstances. He told Reuters that the labor market is still providing mixed signals.

Market Snapshot: USD/CAD and WTI

Instrument Latest Context USD/CAD Stronger for seven consecutive days, trading around 1.3930 during Asian hours on Tuesday WTI Crude Oil Down after four days of gains, trading around $98.60 per barrel at the time of writing

Understanding the Drivers of the Canadian Dollar

The Canadian Dollar is influenced by several core macroeconomic and market factors, with particular sensitivity to interest rates, energy markets, and cross-border trade flows.

Key Fundamental Drivers of CAD

The primary forces shaping the Canadian Dollar (CAD) include interest rate levels set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of oil as Canada’s largest export, the overall strength of the domestic economy, inflation dynamics, and the trade balance – the gap between the value of exports and imports.

Market sentiment also plays an important role. In risk-on environments, when investors are more willing to hold higher-risk assets, CAD typically benefits. In risk-off episodes, when investors seek safe-haven assets, the Canadian Dollar tends to weaken. Given Canada’s close economic ties with the United States, the health of the U.S. economy is another critical determinant of CAD performance.

Bank of Canada Policy and Its Impact on CAD

The Bank of Canada exerts significant influence over the Canadian Dollar through its setting of benchmark interest rates, which determine the cost at which banks lend to one another and, by extension, borrowing costs across the economy.

The BoC aims to keep inflation within a 1-3% range by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively higher interest rates are generally supportive of the Canadian Dollar. In addition to rate policy, the BoC can employ quantitative easing or quantitative tightening to shape credit conditions, with quantitative easing typically negative for CAD and quantitative tightening usually supportive.

Oil Prices as a Core CAD Catalyst

Oil prices are a central variable for the Canadian Dollar. Because petroleum is Canada’s largest export, movements in crude prices often translate quickly into shifts in CAD demand.

When oil prices rise, demand for CAD typically increases, supporting the currency and improving the likelihood of a favorable trade balance. Conversely, when oil prices fall, CAD usually comes under pressure as export revenues are expected to decline.

Inflation and Its Modern Relationship With CAD

In the current global financial framework, higher inflation often leads central banks to raise policy rates in order to stabilize prices. For Canada, rising inflation can prompt the BoC to tighten policy, attracting foreign capital seeking higher yields and boosting demand for the Canadian Dollar.

Thus, even though inflation traditionally erodes purchasing power, in modern markets it can be associated with currency strength when it drives expectations of higher interest rates.

Macroeconomic Data and CAD Performance

Regular macroeconomic releases provide important signals about the health of the Canadian economy and can move the Canadian Dollar. Data points such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment statistics, and consumer sentiment surveys all play a role in shaping investor expectations.

Robust data tends to be positive for CAD, as it supports the outlook for growth, encourages foreign investment, and can increase the likelihood of tighter BoC policy. Weaker data usually has the opposite effect, putting pressure on the currency as investors reassess the growth and policy outlook.