Key Takeaways:

Tesla’s China sales reached a record high of over 657,000 cars in 2024, with an 8.8% increase from the previous year.

China accounted for 36.7% of Tesla’s global deliveries, making it the company’s second-largest market.

The global EV sector is experiencing a slowdown, with China being the only major market seeing robust growth.

Tesla’s global deliveries fell by 1.1% in 2024, missing CEO Elon Musk’s prediction of slight growth.

China dominated global EV sales, accounting for 70% of sales and over 90% of the increase in global EV sales.

Tesla’s sales in China have defied the global trend, reaching a record high of over 657,000 cars in 2024. This impressive feat marks an 8.8% increase from the previous year, with December sales soaring to a record high of 83,000 units. The Chinese market has proven to be a beacon of hope for the US electric vehicle maker, accounting for 36.7% of its global deliveries and cementing its position as Tesla’s second-largest market.

In contrast, Tesla’s global deliveries took a hit, falling by 1.1% in 2024 and missing CEO Elon Musk’s prediction of slight growth. The decline can be attributed to reduced European subsidies, a shift towards lower-priced hybrid vehicles in the US, and intensified competition from Chinese EV makers, particularly BYD. Despite this, Tesla managed to maintain its lead in global EV sales, narrowly edging out BYD with full-year sales of 1.79 million cars.

The global EV landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with China emerging as the only major market experiencing robust growth. According to industry data, China accounted for 70% of global EV sales and over 90% of the increase in global EV sales in the first 11 months of 2024. This trend is expected to continue, with Chinese EV makers like BYD making significant strides in the global market. BYD’s overseas shipments rose by 71.9% to 417,204 units, although the company missed its export target of 450,000 for 2024 due to a 17% additional tariff imposed by the EU. As the global EV sector continues to evolve, China is poised to play an increasingly dominant role, with Tesla and other international players vying for a share of the lucrative market.