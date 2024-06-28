South Korea industrial production shrinks 1.2% in May

Industrial output in South Korea was reported to have shrunk at a monthly rate of 1.2% in May, after a revised up 2.4% surge in April.

In annual terms, the nation’s industrial production expanded 3.5% in May, after a revised up 6.2% increase in April.

May has been the 10th straight month of year-on-year output growth, data by Statistics Korea showed.

The actual data exceeded market consensus of a 3% growth.

The South Korean Won was 0.63% stronger on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/KRW currency pair last trading at 1,377.51.

The exotic Forex pair has pulled back from a 10-week high of 1,394.52, as South Korea is poised to extend trading hours for the onshore Won on July 1st to bolster trading volumes and lure more investors.