AUD/USD Trades Near 0.6850 as Technicals Turn Bearish

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades around the mid-0.6800s in the Asian session, stabilizing after hitting a more than two-month low the previous day.

Price action is anchored near the rising 100-day SMA around 0.6820, while MACD and RSI point to weakening bullish momentum.

A break below 0.6713 would target 0.6586, whereas a sustained move above 0.6892 would shift focus toward 0.7003.

Consolidation Around Recent Lows

The AUD/USD pair fluctuates between modest gains and slight losses during the Asian session on Tuesday, stabilizing after the recent decline that pushed it to its weakest level in more than two months on the previous day. Spot remains near the mid-0.6800s, showing little net change for the day amid conflicting fundamental drivers.

The Australian Dollar finds some support from the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting Minutes, which indicated that policymakers agreed further monetary tightening would likely be required. At the same time, renewed optimism about a potential easing of Middle East tensions has improved risk sentiment, triggering a modest pullback in the US Dollar from its year-to-date high and lending additional support to the risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair.

Technical Picture: Key Averages and Momentum Indicators

From a technical standpoint, the pair is drawing initial support from the rising 100-day Simple Moving Average, located around 0.6820, which is helping to limit immediate downside pressure. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line in negative territory, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sliding toward 36. Both indicators underscore fading bullish momentum and point to a bias toward further corrective weakness.

The 100-day SMA is closely aligned with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the November-March advance, situated around the 0.6800 round figure. This area is expected to serve as an important pivot zone for short-term participants.

Technical Level Description Approximate Price Support 100-day SMA 0.6820 Support / Pivot 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Nov-Mar move) 0.6800 Support Recent lows 0.6880-0.6850 region Support 61.8% Fibonacci retracement 0.6713 Support 78.6% Fibonacci retracement 0.6586 Resistance / Pivot 50% Fibonacci retracement 0.6803 Resistance 38.2% Fibonacci retracement 0.6892 Resistance 23.6% Fibonacci retracement 0.7003

Downside Scenarios: Fibonacci Supports in Focus

A decisive move below the recent lows in the 0.6880-0.6850 band would shift attention to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6713. A clean break beneath 0.6713 would likely clear the way for a move toward the 78.6% retracement at 0.6586 and would indicate scope for a more pronounced decline.

Upside Levels: Resistance Zones and Bias

On the upside, initial resistance is seen at the 50% retracement level at 0.6803, which now functions as a nearby pivot point. More substantial resistance is located at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6892. A sustained move above 0.6892 would bring the 23.6% retracement at 0.7003 into view, an area where sellers previously capped rallies.

Despite these potential upside triggers, the short-term outlook remains slightly bearish as AUD/USD continues to trade comfortably below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near the psychologically important 0.7000 level.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Australian Dollar: Background Drivers

Interest Rates and Monetary Policy

One of the primary influences on the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich economy, another major driver is the price of its largest export, Iron Ore. The state of the Chinese economy, Australia’s biggest trading partner, is also important, along with domestic inflation, growth dynamics, and the Trade Balance. Broader market sentiment is another key factor: risk-on conditions generally support the AUD, while risk-off periods tend to weigh on it.

The RBA affects the AUD through the policy rate at which Australian banks lend to one another, which then feeds through to interest rates across the broader economy. The central bank aims to keep inflation within a 2-3% band by moving rates up or down. Comparatively higher interest rates versus other major central banks tend to be supportive for the AUD, while relatively lower rates are typically negative. The RBA can also employ quantitative easing or tightening to influence credit conditions, with easing usually weighing on the AUD and tightening generally viewed as supportive.

China, Iron Ore, and Trade Balance Effects

China’s economic performance is a major determinant of AUD valuation, given its role as Australia’s largest trading partner. Strong Chinese activity typically boosts demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services, which supports the AUD, while slower-than-expected Chinese growth can have the opposite effect. Surprises – either positive or negative – in Chinese growth data often translate quickly into AUD moves.

Iron Ore plays a central role as Australia’s largest export, worth $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as the primary destination. Movements in Iron Ore prices can therefore have a meaningful impact on the AUD. Rising Iron Ore prices generally coincide with AUD appreciation as demand for the currency increases, while falling prices tend to pressure the currency. Higher Iron Ore prices also bolster the likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is another supportive factor for the AUD.

The Trade Balance, defined as the difference between export earnings and import spending, is an additional lever for AUD valuation. When Australia runs a surplus driven by strong export demand, the resulting net foreign demand for AUD tends to lift the currency. Conversely, a negative Trade Balance typically weighs on the AUD.