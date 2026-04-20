Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Robotaxi Doubts Fuel Tesla-SpaceX Combo Speculation

Robotaxi Doubts Fuel Tesla-SpaceX Combo Speculation

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Jefferies kept its Hold rating on Tesla and increased its price target to $350 from $300.
  • Jefferies expects Tesla to post Q1 revenue of $21.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year but down from the prior quarter, with an operating margin below 3% and cash burn of about $1.9 billion.
  • Analysts at Jefferies do not incorporate any revenue from a Tesla robotaxi network until 2027 and see negative free cash flow of roughly $5.5 billion in 2026 as capex rises to $19–20 billion annually.

Jefferies Sees Execution Lagging Tesla’s Ambitions

Tesla’s upcoming first-quarter earnings, scheduled for Wednesday, are not expected to calm market nerves about the company’s robotaxi strategy, according to analysts at Jefferies. In their view, the likely disconnect between Tesla’s ambitious narrative and its current operational delivery could help sustain speculation about a possible tie-up with SpaceX.

“Q1 results will show further widening of the gap between vision and execution and, barring a convincing announcement on robotaxi roll-out, may fuel concern about funding and raise the logic of an eventual merger with SpaceX,” analysts led by Philippe Houchois said in a note.

Jefferies reaffirmed its Hold stance on Tesla shares and raised its price target to $350 from $300, signaling a more constructive view on valuation despite near-term challenges.

Financial Projections Highlight Cash and Margin Pressures

Jefferies anticipates that Tesla will report first-quarter revenue of $21.2 billion, representing a 10% increase compared with the same period a year earlier but falling short of the previous quarter’s level. The firm expects the operating margin to come in below 3%, flagging a period of weaker profitability.

The analysts also project cash burn of approximately $1.9 billion for the quarter, underscoring funding concerns that they believe could keep merger discussions with SpaceX in focus.

MetricJefferies Expectation
Q1 Revenue$21.2 billion
Year-over-year revenue growth10%
Operating marginBelow 3%
Q1 cash burnAround $1.9 billion
2026 free cash flowRoughly -$5.5 billion
Annual capex in 2026$19–20 billion

Looking ahead, Jefferies forecasts negative free cash flow of roughly $5.5 billion in 2026 as Tesla steps up capital expenditure to a range of $19–20 billion per year. This projected increase in spending is a central factor in the firm’s analysis of Tesla’s funding needs.

Robotaxi and Humanoid Robot Timelines Under Scrutiny

The analysts identify Tesla’s planned robotaxi business as the key unknown in the investment case. Tesla has communicated a goal of launching robotaxi services across 25–50% of potential U.S. markets by year-end, but Jefferies questions the feasibility of that timeline.

They argue that these targets “look beyond reach,” citing ongoing regulatory permitting challenges and persistent questions surrounding Tesla’s lidar-less Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Reflecting this caution, Jefferies does not factor any revenue from robotaxi operations into its models until 2027.

The firm adopts a similarly cautious stance on Tesla’s humanoid robot efforts. Jefferies notes that competition in this area is already significant and that achieving commercial scale appears even further away, reinforcing their view of a long development and monetization path.

Structural Advantages vs. Valuation Complexity

Despite concerns around execution risk, cash flow, and ambitious new initiatives, Jefferies highlights several structural advantages that it believes still differentiate Tesla.

The analysts acknowledged that Tesla’s “vertically integrated business model and ability to deliver funding and industrial scale” remain unique strengths against competitors who are “also moving slowly and facing higher capital costs.”

On the valuation front, however, Jefferies underscores the difficulty of applying conventional metrics to Tesla shares. The analysts said that traditional valuation measures “are of little use” for the company, “with shares driven by sentiment and faith in operating roll-outs and sustained innovation.”

This mix of elevated expectations, execution challenges, and unconventional valuation dynamics is, in Jefferies’ view, what keeps the notion of a potential future merger with SpaceX part of the ongoing market discussion.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Oil hits new 15-month high on QE outlook, drop in reservesOil hits new 15-month high on QE outlook, drop in reserves WTI crude extended yesterdays major gains, hitting a fresh 15-month high during early European trading. Futures rose 2.9% yesterday as the Energy Information Administration reported a second straight unexpectedly high drop in crude oil […]
  • CAD/SEK pulls back from highs unseen since late August 2025CAD/SEK pulls back from highs unseen since late August 2025 The CAD/SEK currency pair pulled back from a 28-week high of 6.9099 on Tuesday ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Canada’s and Sweden’s Riksbank policy meetings.The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate intact at […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CZK daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/CZK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/CZK within the range of 27.4290-27.5530. The pair closed at 27.4990, losing 0.13% on a daily basis.At 7:00 GMT today EUR/CZK was up 0.04% for the day to trade at 27.5034. The pair touched a daily high at 27.5126 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7922-0.7977. The pair closed at 0.7928, losing 0.42% on a daily basis.At 7:22 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.01% for the day to trade at 0.7925. The pair touched a daily high at […]
  • Innospec completes acquisition of QGP QuímicaInnospec completes acquisition of QGP Química Innospec Inc said on Monday that it had finalized the acquisition of QGP Química Geral, a leading specialty chemicals company headquartered in Brazil.However, the company did not disclose any financial details regarding the […]
  • Nestle SA share price steady, Q1 sales trail projections amid strong francNestle SA share price steady, Q1 sales trail projections amid strong franc Nestle SA reported on Friday a smaller-than-expected sales growth during the three months ended March 31st due to negative currency effects, suppressed consumer sentiment in developed markets and shifting consumer preferences in China. […]