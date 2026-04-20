Robotaxi Doubts Fuel Tesla-SpaceX Combo Speculation

Key Moments

Jefferies kept its Hold rating on Tesla and increased its price target to $350 from $300.

Jefferies expects Tesla to post Q1 revenue of $21.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year but down from the prior quarter, with an operating margin below 3% and cash burn of about $1.9 billion.

Analysts at Jefferies do not incorporate any revenue from a Tesla robotaxi network until 2027 and see negative free cash flow of roughly $5.5 billion in 2026 as capex rises to $19–20 billion annually.

Jefferies Sees Execution Lagging Tesla’s Ambitions

Tesla’s upcoming first-quarter earnings, scheduled for Wednesday, are not expected to calm market nerves about the company’s robotaxi strategy, according to analysts at Jefferies. In their view, the likely disconnect between Tesla’s ambitious narrative and its current operational delivery could help sustain speculation about a possible tie-up with SpaceX.

“Q1 results will show further widening of the gap between vision and execution and, barring a convincing announcement on robotaxi roll-out, may fuel concern about funding and raise the logic of an eventual merger with SpaceX,” analysts led by Philippe Houchois said in a note.

Jefferies reaffirmed its Hold stance on Tesla shares and raised its price target to $350 from $300, signaling a more constructive view on valuation despite near-term challenges.

Financial Projections Highlight Cash and Margin Pressures

Jefferies anticipates that Tesla will report first-quarter revenue of $21.2 billion, representing a 10% increase compared with the same period a year earlier but falling short of the previous quarter’s level. The firm expects the operating margin to come in below 3%, flagging a period of weaker profitability.

The analysts also project cash burn of approximately $1.9 billion for the quarter, underscoring funding concerns that they believe could keep merger discussions with SpaceX in focus.

Metric Jefferies Expectation Q1 Revenue $21.2 billion Year-over-year revenue growth 10% Operating margin Below 3% Q1 cash burn Around $1.9 billion 2026 free cash flow Roughly -$5.5 billion Annual capex in 2026 $19–20 billion

Looking ahead, Jefferies forecasts negative free cash flow of roughly $5.5 billion in 2026 as Tesla steps up capital expenditure to a range of $19–20 billion per year. This projected increase in spending is a central factor in the firm’s analysis of Tesla’s funding needs.

Robotaxi and Humanoid Robot Timelines Under Scrutiny

The analysts identify Tesla’s planned robotaxi business as the key unknown in the investment case. Tesla has communicated a goal of launching robotaxi services across 25–50% of potential U.S. markets by year-end, but Jefferies questions the feasibility of that timeline.

They argue that these targets “look beyond reach,” citing ongoing regulatory permitting challenges and persistent questions surrounding Tesla’s lidar-less Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Reflecting this caution, Jefferies does not factor any revenue from robotaxi operations into its models until 2027.

The firm adopts a similarly cautious stance on Tesla’s humanoid robot efforts. Jefferies notes that competition in this area is already significant and that achieving commercial scale appears even further away, reinforcing their view of a long development and monetization path.

Structural Advantages vs. Valuation Complexity

Despite concerns around execution risk, cash flow, and ambitious new initiatives, Jefferies highlights several structural advantages that it believes still differentiate Tesla.

The analysts acknowledged that Tesla’s “vertically integrated business model and ability to deliver funding and industrial scale” remain unique strengths against competitors who are “also moving slowly and facing higher capital costs.”

On the valuation front, however, Jefferies underscores the difficulty of applying conventional metrics to Tesla shares. The analysts said that traditional valuation measures “are of little use” for the company, “with shares driven by sentiment and faith in operating roll-outs and sustained innovation.”

This mix of elevated expectations, execution challenges, and unconventional valuation dynamics is, in Jefferies’ view, what keeps the notion of a potential future merger with SpaceX part of the ongoing market discussion.