Lucid Group recalls more than 2,000 Air sedans

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) said that it would recall more than 2,040 of its Air luxury electric sedans because of a faulty component.

The recall affects Lucid Air sedans from model years 2022 and 2023, which may have problematic high voltage coolant heaters (HVCH).

”The HVCH supplies warm air for both cabin heat and defrost capability in Lucid Air vehicles. Lack of defrost capability poses a safety risk due to a possibility of obstructed driver vision. Lucid has identified 25 HVCH delamination failures out of 5,283 HVCH manufactured prior to July 2022. HVCH manufactured from July 2022 to February 2023 incorporated Supplier process improvements and additional screening by Supplier, and only 2 of 8,030 HVCH suffered a delamination failure,” the company said in a safety recall report.

The HVCHs were supplied by Germany’s Webasto AG, Lucid said.

The company will make a software update over-the-air by the middle of January to identify and warn drivers if the component has failed.

The shares of Lucid Group Inc closed 7.82% ($0.255) lower at $3.005 on Nasdaq on Friday. It has been the company’s lowest ever closing price.

The luxury EV maker’s total market cap now stands at $6.88 billion.

The shares of Lucid Group Inc retreated 38.36% in 2023.