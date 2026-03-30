Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Cardano Bulls Return as Whales Accumulate Slowly

Cardano Bulls Return as Whales Accumulate Slowly

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Cardano (ADA) traded above $0.24 on Monday after a two-week correction, with on-chain and derivatives data pointing to a cautious recovery scenario.
  • Whales holding between 100,000 and 1 million ADA and between 10 million and 100 million ADA accumulated a combined 230 million tokens from Wednesday to Monday, while 1 million to 10 million ADA wallets offloaded 30 million.
  • Despite improving sentiment and a long-to-short ratio of 1.14, ADA remains below its 50-day and 100-day EMAs, with RSI at 41 and MACD below zero, signaling a prevailing bearish bias.

Whale Positioning Signals Selective Accumulation

Cardano (ADA) showed a modest recovery on Monday, changing hands above $0.24 after a two-week pullback. On-chain data indicates that large holders have begun to reposition, offering tentative support for the token’s price.

According to Santiment’s Supply Distribution metrics, two key whale groups increased their exposure between Wednesday and Monday. Addresses controlling between 100,000 and 1 million ADA and those holding between 10 million and 100 million ADA collectively added 230 million tokens during this period. In contrast, wallets in the 1 million to 10 million ADA range reduced their holdings by 30 million tokens.

This divergence suggests that the mid-tier whale cohort may have capitulated, while larger and smaller whale segments moved in to accumulate ADA at lower levels. If this accumulation trend persists, it could provide additional fuel for a continued price recovery.

Whale CohortHolding Range (ADA)Change from Wednesday to Monday
Accumulating whales (group 1)100,000 – 1,000,000Part of total +230 million ADA
Accumulating whales (group 2)10,000,000 – 100,000,000Part of total +230 million ADA
Reducing whales1,000,000 – 10,000,000-30 million ADA

Santiment’s Cardano Supply Distribution chart illustrates these shifts across the red, blue, and yellow cohort lines, underscoring the redistribution of ADA among different whale brackets.

Derivatives and Order Flow Show Slight Bullish Tilt

Derivatives positioning has also turned more constructive. CoinGlass data shows ADA’s long-to-short ratio at 1.14 on Monday, hovering near its highest reading in over a month. A value above 1 indicates that more traders hold long positions than shorts, reflecting an optimistic bias toward future price direction.

Cardano’s long-to-short ratio chart from Coinglass highlights this build-up in bullish leverage. Complementing this, CryptoQuant’s summary data points to broadly neutral conditions, with a mild lean toward the upside. Large whale orders are visible in both spot and futures markets, while most other indicators remain neutral, hinting at potential for an upward move if buying interest strengthens.

Technical Picture: Recovery Faces Headwinds

From a technical standpoint, the ADA price structure remains fragile. Cardano traded at $0.24 on Monday, marking a decline of more than 4% over the previous week. The short-term outlook is mildly bearish, with the token still capped beneath the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, both of which continue to slope downward and act as dynamic resistance on rebounds.

The Relative Strength Index on the daily chart stood at 41, signaling subdued momentum. This reading indicates that sellers still hold the upper hand, although conditions are not yet stretched into oversold territory.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator remains aligned with this cautious view. The MACD line sits below the signal line and has slipped back under the zero threshold. The expansion of the negative histogram suggests that downside forces are reasserting dominance after a short-lived stabilization phase.

Key Support and Resistance Levels for ADA

Immediate support lies around the horizontal area near $0.23. A decisive breakdown below this level would reinforce bearish control and could pave the way for a deeper move toward the $0.22 region.

On the upside, the first resistance barrier emerges around $0.26, which sits just below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the move from the $0.42 high to the $0.22 low. Above that, a more substantial resistance zone appears around $0.29, where a prior congestion area coincides with the 38.2% retracement and the underside of the declining 50-day EMA.

A daily close above $0.29 would be required to meaningfully challenge the prevailing bearish narrative and indicate that a more durable recovery phase might be underway.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures ease with cooling in focusNatural gas trading outlook: futures ease with cooling in focus Natural gas fell in early European trading on Tuesday as investors weighted very warm to hot weather across the US in the near term against extended forecasts calling for a cooling across the Midwest and Northeast.Natural gas for delivery […]
  • Copper swings on QE outlook, housing dataCopper swings on QE outlook, housing data Copper swung between gains and losses but traded mostly lower on Friday on speculation that the Federal Reserve might decide to pare its bond purchases in the fourth quarter following Thursdays overall upbeat economic data.On the Comex […]
  • Tesco Plc share price down, newly-appointed CFO Alan Stewart steps in earlier than scheduledTesco Plc share price down, newly-appointed CFO Alan Stewart steps in earlier than scheduled Tesco Plc revealed in an official statement today that Mr. Alan Stewart will take the position of Chief Financial Officer today. Mr. Stewart was released early from Marks & Spencer Group Plc to take over the U.K.-based grocers finances […]
  • Linde forecasts 10%-13% full-year EPS growthLinde forecasts 10%-13% full-year EPS growth Linde PLC (LIN) said it forecast a 10% to 13% growth in its full-year adjusted earnings per share, as it reported a higher-than-anticipated fourth-quarter profit yesterday.The company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NOK daily forecastForex Market: EUR/NOK daily forecast During Friday’s trading session EUR/NOK traded within the range of 8.1089-8.1480 and closed at 8.1153.At 6:25 GMT today EUR/NOK was gaining 0.09% for the day to trade at 8.1228. The pair touched a daily high at 8.1259 at 6:00 […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: futures gain ahead of US supply data, demand worries weighCrude oil trading outlook: futures gain ahead of US supply data, demand worries weigh Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude benchmarks marked minor daily gains before a government report may show a drop in both US crude oil and refined product inventories. Encouraging US data also provided some support but a stronger […]