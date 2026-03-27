USD Extends Gains vs CAD as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Key Moments

USD/CAD rose for a fifth straight session, trading near 1.3860 and hitting a two-month high.

Rising Middle East tensions boosted safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.

Fed officials and CME FedWatch pricing suggest a 50% chance of at least one rate hike this year.

USD/CAD Holds Near Two-Month Highs

USD/CAD extended gains on Friday, marking a fifth straight session of advances. The pair hovered near 1.3860, its highest level in over two months. Traders continue to favor the US Dollar as geopolitical risks remain elevated.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar stayed under pressure and is heading for a weekly loss of more than 1%. Although higher oil prices usually support CAD, that effect has faded. Instead, investors prefer the US Dollar due to its safe-haven status.

Geopolitical Headlines Add to Risk Aversion

Uncertainty around the Middle East continues to weigh on sentiment. On one hand, US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran are going “very well” and delayed potential strikes until April 6.

On the other hand, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon may deploy 10,000 additional troops. Such a move could extend the conflict. As a result, concerns about the Strait of Hormuz and global trade routes remain high.

Central Banks Reassess Policy Outlook

At the same time, central banks are adjusting their outlook. Fed officials Michael Barr and Philip Jefferson warned that rising oil prices could fuel inflation.

Consequently, market expectations have shifted. The CME FedWatch Tool now shows a 50% chance of a rate hike this year. Just a month ago, markets expected rate cuts. This shift continues to support the US Dollar.

Factor Impact on USD/CAD Middle East tensions Boost USD demand, pressure CAD Oil prices Support CAD but impact is limited Fed expectations Shift toward hikes supports USD

Understanding Risk Sentiment in Markets

Risk sentiment plays a key role in currency movements. It often drives demand for safe or risky assets.

What “Risk-On” and “Risk-Off” Mean

In financial markets, “risk-on” and “risk-off” describe investor behavior. In a risk-on environment, investors feel confident and buy higher-risk assets. In contrast, during risk-off periods, they move into safer assets to protect capital.

Key Assets to Watch

During risk-on phases, stocks and most commodities tend to rise. Commodity-linked currencies also gain. However, in risk-off conditions, bonds and gold usually perform well. At the same time, safe-haven currencies such as the US Dollar, Japanese Yen, and Swiss Franc strengthen.

Currencies in Risk Cycles

Currencies like the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and New Zealand Dollar often rise in risk-on markets. This is because their economies depend on commodity exports.

By contrast, the US Dollar, Japanese Yen, and Swiss Franc typically gain in risk-off periods. Investors favor these currencies due to stability and strong financial systems.