AUD/USD Slips as RBA Weighs Inflation and Growth Risks

Key Moments

AUD/USD moved down to 0.6950 as markets assessed Australia’s stagflation risks.

Australia’s pre-war February core inflation stayed at 3.3% while a Middle East energy shock threatened to accelerate price gains.

Markets continued to assign a 54% probability to a Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike in May despite weakening confidence and services PMIs.

Market Overview

Commerzbank economists Dr. Henry Hao and Moses Lim reported that AUD/USD slipped to 0.6950 as investors focused on Australia’s emerging stagflation challenge. They highlighted that the currency pair dropped by 50 pips, but that the Australian Dollar showed some resilience due to ongoing expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Indicator Latest Detail AUD/USD level 0.6950 Move in AUD/USD 50-pip decline Pre-war February core inflation 3.3% Market-implied RBA rate hike probability (May) 54%

Stagflation Risk and Inflation Pressures

The economists described the policy backdrop as a “severe stagflationary dilemma” for the RBA. According to their analysis, Australia’s pre-war February core inflation rate held steady at 3.3%. However, they warned that “the unfolding Middle East energy shock threatens to steepen the inflation trajectory in the coming months,” raising the risk of further price pressures driven by fuel costs.

Weakening Confidence and Services Activity

At the same time, domestic demand signals have deteriorated. The economists noted that “consumer confidence already plunged to record lows while services PMIs flipped into contraction,” underscoring the growth side of the RBA’s dilemma as tighter financial conditions and weaker sentiment begin to show up in activity indicators.

RBA Policy Outlook and Market Pricing

Hao and Lim emphasized that the central bank is navigating a delicate balance between containing inflation and avoiding a deeper economic downturn. They stated: “The RBA will carefully weigh recession risks against the need to contain price spillovers from surging fuel costs, keeping markets pricing a 54% probability of a rate hike in May.” This ongoing pricing of a potential hike has contributed to what they described as lingering “hawkish bets,” supporting the Australian Dollar even as AUD/USD drifted lower.