Sterling Infrastructure appoints Chief Operating Officer

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) said on Thursday that it had appointed Dan Govin as its next Chief Operating Officer.

Dan Govin has assumed a number of commercial and operations management roles within the energy infrastructure industry since 1994.

Most recently, he held the position of Regional President at Quanta Services.

”Over the past several years we have built a solid platform for growth and are now adding the right people to help us capitalize on the opportunities ahead. Dan’s strategic vision, successful track record of business growth, and history of operational excellence will be instrumental in helping to shape Sterling’s future. We are very excited to have him on board and are confident he will help us deliver even greater value to our shareholders,” Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) closed 3.80% ($3.95) higher at $107.91 on Nasdaq on Thursday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.316 billion.

The shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) went up 168.08% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 22.72% so far this year.