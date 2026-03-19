GBP/JPY Falls As BoE Hold Fails Against Yen Strength

Key Highlights

GBP/JPY trades around 211.07, down 0.42% amid Yen strength.

BoE kept rates at 3.75% in a unanimous decision, surprising markets.

BoE expects Q2 CPI near 3% due to rising energy prices.

BoJ holds rate at 0.75%, with 1 dissent favoring a 25-bps hike.

Middle East tensions and energy costs weigh on both currencies.

USD remains strong against CHF and JPY, weaker versus EUR and GBP.

Cross Drops Amid BoJ and BoE Policy Decisions

GBP/JPY trades lower at 211.07, down 0.42% on Thursday. The Japanese Yen strengthens broadly, while the Pound struggles despite relative gains versus other currencies. Market focus remains on central bank decisions and rising energy-driven inflation.

BoE Holds Rates With Hawkish Unanimous Vote

The Bank of England kept rates at 3.75% in a unanimous vote, surprising markets. The BoE highlighted global energy price risks from the Middle East conflict and stressed readiness to act to maintain 2% CPI inflation in the medium term. Q2 CPI is now projected around 3%.

BoJ Maintains Rates Amid Energy-Linked Risks

The Bank of Japan kept its policy rate at 0.75% in an 8-1 decision. Hajime Takata dissented, favoring a 25-bps hike. Governor Ueda said inflation may rise due to higher oil prices and emphasized caution, balancing inflation control with supporting the economy amid Middle East uncertainties.

Central Bank Actions Shape Currency Trends

Both central banks’ stances influence GBP/JPY direction. The BoE’s hawkish hold provides limited support, while BoJ caution reinforces Yen strength. Energy price volatility and geopolitical tensions remain key drivers of the cross’s near-term outlook.

USD Performance Against Major Currencies

The US Dollar remains strong versus the Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen, while softer against the Euro and Pound. Currency movements reflect global risk sentiment, central bank guidance, and energy market pressures.