Marcus & Millichap secures $174M financing for asset in NJ

Marcus & Millichap secures $174M financing for asset in NJ

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 9, 2025

Marcus & Millichap’s division, IPA Capital Markets, said this week it had secured $174 million in joint venture equity and debt financing for the purchase of 55 Riverwalk Place, a 348-unit multi-family property located in West New York, New Jersey.

“The acquisition represents a significant value-add opportunity for the sponsor,” Marko Kazanjian, Senior Managing Director at IPA, said in a press release.

“In Q4 2024 alone, our team secured approximately $150 million in JV equity partnerships with an additional $100 million in progress. We are excited about the continued momentum as we begin 2025 and look forward to further expanding our business. With over $1.5 billion currently in the market, we remain active and committed to delivering exceptional opportunities for our clients.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) closed 2.19% ($0.78) lower at $34.88 in New York on Wednesday.

It has been the lowest closing price for the stock since July 11th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.354 billion.

The shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) went down 12.41% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost another 8.83% so far this year.

