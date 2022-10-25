Qualcomm Technologies Inc and Cognizant will expand their collaboration in an attempt to speed up enterprise digital transformation via a new 5G experience center in Atlanta, the companies said on Tuesday.

The partnership is expected to combine Cognizant’s deep experience in 5G, IoT, cloud and data analytics with Qualcomm’s intelligent edge devices, AI and 5G connectivity solutions.

“Qualcomm Technologies is a pioneer in advancing 5G power to the intelligent edge, and we’re proud to collaborate with them in this critical space,” Vibha Rustagi, global head of IoT at Cognizant, said in a press release.

“By aligning their expertise with Cognizant’s unique industry solutions in manufacturing, automotive, biopharma, retail and others, we will strive to help clients simplify the complexities of the technology, accelerate their digital transformations and stay focused on their business objectives.”

The center is meant to aid customers imagine, test and deploy next-generation solutions by pairing private 5G networks and Multi-Access Edge Computing technologies to deliver unique advantages.

The combination of 5G and Multi-Access Edge Computing allows companies to create multiple virtual networks with the same physical hardware and support thousands of connected devices generating data insights in real time.

“Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of accelerating digital transformation to solve complex business problems with differentiated end-to-end solutions,” Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships at Qualcomm Technologies Inc, said in a press release.

“The enterprise transformation journey starts with the 5G experience center, and we are excited to collaborate with Cognizant to offer enterprise customers solutions based on our technology roadmap and scale to meet their business goals.”