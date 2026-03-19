Bitcoin Falls Below $70K Amid Fed Rate Concerns

Key Highlights

Bitcoin trades near $69,387, down 3.8% on the day.

Price fell from highs of $76,000 earlier this week.

Fed held rates steady but signaled persistent inflation risks.

Rising oil and gas prices from Middle East tensions weigh on crypto.

Ethereum dropped 5.2%, Cardano 4.7%, Solana 2.9%, Dogecoin 3.6%.

Stronger dollar and higher bond yields pressure digital assets.

Bitcoin Declines on Fed Signals

Investors reassessed Bitcoin after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. Policymakers warned that higher energy prices could prolong inflation and delay any rate cuts. The Fed raised its 2026 inflation forecast to 2.7% from 2.4%, signaling that price pressures may persist.

Energy Prices Add Pressure

Crude oil surged above $112 per barrel following Iranian attacks on energy facilities in the Middle East, including the South Pars gas field. Rising oil and gas costs boosted U.S. bond yields and the dollar, reducing appetite for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

Altcoins Also Slide

Ethereum fell 5.2% to $2,119.07. Cardano dropped 4.7% and Solana slid 2.9%. Meme token Dogecoin lost 3.6%. XRP fell 2.2% to $1.43. The declines show that major altcoins are tracking Bitcoin’s weakness amid macroeconomic concerns.

Market Impact

U.S. stock futures edged lower, while Asian and European markets also slipped. Investors moved away from risk assets due to geopolitical tensions and inflation fears. Cryptocurrencies continue to trade in line with broader macro trends.