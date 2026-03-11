Euro Struggles in Downtrend as Traders Eye Key 1.1650

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades near 1.1630 in Asian dealings while remaining locked in a descending channel.

The pair stays below its nine- and 50-day EMAs, with the 14-day RSI at 38 signaling ongoing bearish pressure.

Support is highlighted at 1.1468 and 1.1391, while resistance levels are clustered around the nine-day EMA at 1.1656 and the 50-day EMA at 1.1739.

Technical Overview

EUR/USD is trimming part of the previous session’s decline and is quoted around 1.1630 during the Asian session on Wednesday. On the daily chart, the structure remains tilted to the downside, with price action confined to a descending channel that underscores a generally bearish configuration.

From a near-term perspective, the pair maintains a mildly negative tone as it continues to trade beneath both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). This setup points to waning upside momentum while the broader backdrop is still characterized by consolidation.

Momentum Signals and Market Bias

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 38, indicating that downward pressure is still present but has not yet driven the pair into oversold territory. With the RSI above the oversold threshold, there is limited evidence of downside exhaustion. In combination with price holding below the key short-term averages, these signals suggest that sellers retain control and that any recovery attempts are likely to encounter resistance near those moving averages.

Key Support Levels

On the downside, initial support is identified at the seven-month low of 1.1468. A break below that level would open the door to further weakness, with the lower boundary of the descending channel coming into focus near the nine-month low of 1.1391. A move toward this lower boundary would reinforce the prevailing downtrend structure on the daily chart.

Resistance Zones and Upside Scenarios

If the pair manages to advance, the first notable resistance is seen at the nine-day EMA, currently around 1.1656. A sustained move above this short-term reference point would be a constructive signal for the bulls and could shift the immediate market tone toward improvement.

Above that, the 50-day EMA at 1.1739 represents the next technical barrier, followed closely by the upper line of the descending channel near 1.1760. Clearing this channel top would expose a higher target area around 1.2082, which is described as the highest reading since June 2021.

EUR/USD Daily Chart Context

EUR/USD continues to trade within a clearly defined descending channel on the daily timeframe, with momentum and trend indicators broadly aligned in favor of sellers. While intraday rebounds occur, they remain constrained below key moving averages, and the market focus is on whether support zones around 1.1468 and 1.1391 can hold against continued pressure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table summarizes the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against a selection of major currencies today. According to the data, the Euro has been strongest versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.27% 0.08% -0.16% -0.83% -0.27% -0.20% EUR 0.19% -0.08% 0.24% 0.04% -0.64% -0.08% 0.00% GBP 0.27% 0.08% 0.34% 0.12% -0.56% 0.00% 0.08% JPY -0.08% -0.24% -0.34% -0.22% -0.90% -0.35% -0.27% CAD 0.16% -0.04% -0.12% 0.22% -0.68% -0.11% -0.04% AUD 0.83% 0.64% 0.56% 0.90% 0.68% 0.56% 0.67% NZD 0.27% 0.08% -0.00% 0.35% 0.11% -0.56% 0.08% CHF 0.20% -0.01% -0.08% 0.27% 0.04% -0.67% -0.08%

In this heat map, the base currency is listed on the left-hand column, and the quote currency is shown across the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro on the left and then moving horizontally to the US Dollar column yields the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).