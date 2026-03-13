EUR/GBP Advances as Soft UK GDP Figures Pressure Sterling

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8630, maintaining gains above the 0.8600 level in early European dealings.

UK GDP was unchanged in January, missing expectations for 0.2% growth after a 0.1% rise in the prior month.

Markets price in a faster pace of ECB tightening, with swaps indicating a potential rate hike as early as June.

EUR/GBP Supported by Weak UK Macro Data

The EUR/GBP cross is holding firm around 0.8630 in early European trade on Friday, with the Pound Sterling under pressure following the latest batch of UK economic releases. The Euro is finding support against the Pound as investors react to softer-than-expected data from the United Kingdom.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published on Friday, UK gross domestic product was unchanged in January, following a 0.1% expansion in the previous month. Economists had anticipated a 0.2% increase, making the flat reading a downside surprise relative to expectations.

In the services sector, the Index of services for January rose by 0.2% on a 3M/3M basis, compared with 0% in December, signaling modest improvement. However, industrial activity painted a weaker picture: UK Industrial Production declined by 0.2% month-on-month in January, while Manufacturing Production edged up by 0.1% over the same period. Both of these production indicators came in below market forecasts.

The initial market reaction saw the Pound drift lower, as traders reassessed the growth outlook in light of the underwhelming data.

ECB Hawkish Tone Drives Policy Repricing

On the Euro side, sentiment has been buoyed by a shift in expectations around the European Central Bank’s policy path. Traders have increased bets on further rate hikes after recent hawkish rhetoric from ECB officials.

Policymaker Isabel Schnabel commented on Wednesday that new quarterly projections will partly reflect the economic consequences of the war in Iran. In addition, ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir remarked that a rate hike may be closer than previously assumed, and that the central bank could respond if the conflict pushes inflation expectations higher.

Swaps pricing now signals that markets foresee the ECB tightening monetary policy more quickly than before. Based on LSEG data, investors currently see a rate increase by the ECB as soon as June.

Looking ahead, market participants are also awaiting the release of the Eurozone Industrial Production data for January later on Friday, which could offer further direction for the EUR/GBP pair.

Snapshot of Key UK January Data

Indicator Period Latest Reading Previous Market Expectation GDP January 0.0% 0.1% 0.2% Index of services (3M/3M) January 0.2% 0% Not specified Industrial Production (MoM) January -0.2% Not specified Below consensus Manufacturing Production (MoM) January 0.1% Not specified Below consensus

