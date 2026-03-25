Bitcoin Holds $71K as Iran Tensions Influence Market

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded 1% higher at $71,197.8 as of 02:27 ET (06:27 GMT), stabilizing above the $71,000 mark.

Comments on negotiations with Iran and reports of a 15-point U.S. proposal lifted hopes for de-escalation, even as reports of Israeli strikes in Tehran kept risk sentiment fragile.

Altcoins showed mixed moves, with Ethereum up 1.2% to $2,172.0 and XRP gaining 0.4% to $1.42, while broader crypto price action reflected cautious market appetite.

Bitcoin Price Steadies After Earlier Drop Below $70,000

Bitcoin edged higher on Wednesday, holding above the $71,000 level as traders weighed persistent Middle East tensions against tentative signs of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

The largest cryptocurrency was last changing hands 1% higher at $71,197.8 by 02:27 ET (06:27 GMT). This move followed a decline earlier in the week, when Bitcoin slipped below $70,000 amid a broader risk-off shift triggered by an escalation in the regional conflict, which pressured digital assets alongside other risk-sensitive instruments.

Conflicting Signals From Washington, Tehran, and Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington is “in negotiations right now” with Iran, adding that Tehran was “talking sense” and appeared open to a peace deal.

Reports that Washington had presented Iran with a 15-point proposal to end the conflict added to expectations that tensions could ease. These developments underpinned some improvement in risk appetite and supported Bitcoin’s recovery above the $71,000 level.

However, mixed signals from the region kept markets on edge. Media reports indicated that Israel carried out strikes in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, underscoring how fragile any diplomatic progress remains and tempering optimism over a swift resolution.

Energy Markets, Risk Sentiment, and Crypto Correlations

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, giving back a portion of their recent gains as traders reassessed supply risks in light of potential diplomatic efforts. The pullback in crude helped improve broader risk sentiment, providing an additional tailwind to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin has increasingly moved in line with global risk appetite, reacting to shifts in geopolitical developments and energy markets. The earlier downturn in Bitcoin coincided with a spike in oil prices, while the subsequent retreat in crude prices helped support digital assets.

U.S. stock index futures edged higher in Asian trading on Wednesday, and Asian equity markets also advanced, signaling a modest recovery in risk-taking behavior.

Institutional Support and Market Structure

Despite the volatile backdrop, Bitcoin has shown resilience around the $70,000 area. Analysts cited ongoing institutional participation and improving liquidity conditions as important factors underpinning prices at these levels.

Altcoin Performance: Mixed Moves Across Major Tokens

Price action in alternative cryptocurrencies reflected a cautious tone. Most altcoins fell on Thursday, extending previous losses, even as some major names posted gains.

Cryptocurrency Move Price / Change Bitcoin Up 1% to $71,197.8 Ethereum (World no.2 crypto) Up 1.2% to $2,172.0 XRP (World no. 3 crypto) Up 0.4% to $1.42 Solana Up 2.6% (price not specified) Cardano Up 3% (price not specified) Polygon Up 3% (price not specified) Dogecoin Up 4.1% (price not specified)

World no.2 crypto Ethereum rose 1.2% to $2,172.0, while world no. 3 crypto XRP added 0.4% to $1.42. Solana advanced 2.6%, and Cardano and Polygon each climbed 3%.

Among meme tokens, Dogecoin jumped 4.1%, highlighting selective buying interest even as a generally cautious tone persisted across the broader altcoin complex.