Bitcoin Rises Above $71K as Policy Shift Calms Markets

Key Moments

Bitcoin advanced nearly 3% to $71,529.7 by 01:49 ET (05:49 GMT), reaching a one-week high.

The token was on track for a roughly 6.5% weekly gain, supported by a new SEC-CFTC collaboration on crypto oversight.

Altcoins, including Ether, XRP, and major memecoins, moved higher alongside Bitcoin despite lingering Iran war concerns.

Regulatory Optimism Lifts Bitcoin

Bitcoin rose on Friday, extending its recent advance and touching a one-week peak as optimism over a potentially more supportive U.S. regulatory backdrop outweighed anxiety over the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

The largest cryptocurrency was also poised to log a weekly increase, helped in part by a recent pause in the rally in crude oil prices. Bitcoin traded up nearly 3% at $71,529.7 by 01:49 ET (05:49 GMT).

Bitcoin was set to gain about 6.5% for the week, outperforming broader risk-sensitive assets despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds tied to the Iran conflict.

Details of the SEC-CFTC “Joint Harmonization Initiative”

The latest leg higher followed an announcement on Wednesday from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that they will coordinate on building a more complete regulatory structure for U.S. markets.

Under their agreement, the two agencies indicated they will work jointly to deliver a federal policy that includes a “fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for crypto assets and other emerging technologies.”

The initiative, called the “Joint Harmonization Initiative,” is intended to establish formal mechanisms for data sharing, simplify reporting obligations, and eliminate separate crypto enforcement actions pursued individually by the CFTC and SEC.

Although the arrangement is non-binding, the announcement supported expectations for clearer and more comprehensive rules governing digital assets.

The move aligns broadly with U.S. President Donald Trump’s stated intention to provide greater regulatory clarity for the crypto sector, with Trump having filled leadership positions at both the CFTC and SEC with figures viewed as pro-crypto.

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Sentiment Fragile

Despite the recent rebound, Bitcoin’s advance remained fragile, particularly after the token experienced sharp volatility following a series of flash crashes in late-2025.

Risk appetite across global markets stayed muted, with equities under heavy pressure as investors assessed the potential economic fallout from the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

The inflationary implications of the conflict were a key focus, as extended disruptions in oil supply could push crude prices higher and reinforce global inflation pressures. Such an outcome is expected to prompt a more hawkish posture from major central banks – a development that typically weighs on cryptocurrencies and other speculative assets.

Altcoins Track Bitcoin Higher

Broader digital asset prices moved higher in tandem with Bitcoin on Friday.

Asset Move Price Bitcoin (BTC) +nearly 3% $71,529.7 Ether (ETH) +3.9% $2,109.48 XRP +3.6% $1.4218

BNB, Cardano, and Solana advanced between 2.4% and 5.5%.

Among memecoins, DOGE gained 4.8%, while $TRUMP jumped 13.7%.

Even with the latest move higher, many altcoins – similar to Bitcoin – were still contending with substantial declines accumulated over recent months, and overall sentiment toward cryptocurrencies remained cautious.