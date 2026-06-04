Gold Nears $4,500 as Softer Dollar Aids Recovery Bid

Key Moments

XAU/USD rebounds from $4,425 and trades above $4,490 on Thursday, trimming earlier losses.

Ceasefire news between Israel and Lebanon pressures the safe-haven US Dollar and lifts precious metals.

A daily close above $4,500 would confirm a bullish engulfing pattern and signal scope for a deeper rebound.

Market Overview

Gold (XAU/USD) is advancing on Thursday, erasing earlier declines and reaching intraday highs above $4,490 after recovering from lows near $4,425 earlier in the session. Although the metal is still on track for weekly losses, sentiment has improved in the wake of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, weakening demand for the safe-haven US Dollar and offering support to bullion.

The agreement, which still awaits confirmation from Hezbollah, is seen as potentially removing a key obstacle to a more lasting peace arrangement between the US and Iran. Following the announcement, both oil prices and the US Dollar have moved moderately lower, even as ongoing tensions in the region continue to keep market participants cautious.

Macro Backdrop and Fed Expectations

Despite the latest pullback in the Dollar, recent US economic releases this week have generally favored the greenback and limited downside moves. ADP employment figures indicated a stronger-than-anticipated increase in net job creation in May. At the same time, the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index pointed to resilient activity in the services sector alongside elevated inflationary pressures.

This combination of firm growth indicators and persistent price pressures is reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates later in the year if inflation remains elevated, providing an underlying floor for the Dollar even as geopolitical developments temporarily weigh on it.

Technical Picture: Early Signs of Corrective Upside

From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD has bounced from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on Thursday, helping to stem the recent decline. A daily close above $4,500 would complete a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart, a formation often associated with potential trend reversals, and would improve the outlook for buyers.

However, momentum indicators are yet to fully confirm a robust bullish shift. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 threshold, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still in negative territory. These readings suggest that any immediate upside may encounter resistance and could struggle to develop into a strong, sustained advance.

Key Technical Levels

For bullish participants, the immediate hurdle is Wednesday’s peak at $4,500. A clear break and sustained trading above that level would refocus attention on the upper boundary of the recent trading band around $4,590, which coincides with the highs recorded on May 19 and May 29.

On the downside, the 200-day SMA near $4,425 is acting as an important support area. A decisive move below this level would likely hand control back to sellers and open the door for a retest of the two-month low situated in the $4,515 region.

Level / Indicator Zone / Reading Implication Intraday low $4,425 Coincides with 200-day SMA and current key support Intraday high Above $4,490 Marks Thursday’s recovery zone Immediate resistance $4,500 Close above would confirm bullish engulfing candle Range top $4,590 area Aligns with May 19 and May 29 highs Momentum (RSI) Below 50 Signals subdued bullish momentum Momentum (MACD) Negative territory Points to lingering downside risk Support risk Below $4,425 Would reinforce bearish control and pressure toward $4,515 area

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Gold as an Investment Asset

Gold has long been embedded in human economic activity, historically serving as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. In the present era, beyond its aesthetic and jewelry-related uses, the metal is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, often perceived as a defensive holding during periods of market or geopolitical turbulence. It is also commonly viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation, as it is not tied to the creditworthiness of any single government or issuer.

Role of Central Banks in the Gold Market

Central banks are the largest holders of gold globally. In seeking to strengthen their currencies during volatile periods, monetary authorities often diversify their reserves by adding gold, aiming to enhance confidence in the country’s financial position and its currency. Large gold holdings can support perceptions of a nation’s solvency.

Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Correlation with Other Asset Classes

Gold typically exhibits an inverse relationship with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, both of which are key reserve and safe-haven instruments. When the Dollar weakens, gold prices often strengthen, as investors and central banks seek diversification in uncertain environments. The metal also tends to move in the opposite direction to risk assets: strong advances in equity markets can weigh on gold, while broad-based risk aversion and sell-offs in higher-risk segments generally bolster demand for the yellow metal.

Drivers of Gold Prices

Gold prices can react to a wide array of influences. Episodes of geopolitical stress or rising concerns about a deep economic downturn can rapidly lift prices, given gold’s safe-haven reputation. As a non-yielding asset, gold usually benefits from lower interest rates, whereas higher borrowing costs tend to be a headwind.

Nevertheless, the US Dollar remains a central driver, as gold is quoted in dollars (XAU/USD). A firm Dollar often caps upside in gold, while a weaker Dollar environment is more supportive for price gains.