Google reportedly secures classified AI deal with Pentagon

Key Moments

Google has reportedly signed a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense to deploy its AI models on classified networks for “any lawful government purpose.”

The Pentagon has agreements worth up to $200 million each with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google in 2025 to support classified artificial intelligence projects.

Contract language cited in the report restricts use for domestic mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons, while affirming the government’s operational decision-making authority.

Google Joins Pentagon AI Effort

Alphabet’s Google has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide its artificial intelligence models for classified government work, according to a report from The Information cited by a person familiar with the matter.

The arrangement reportedly permits the Pentagon to employ Google’s AI technology for “any lawful government purpose.” This places Google alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI, which, according to the report, already have similar arrangements to supply AI models for classified activities.

Scope of Classified AI Use

According to the report, the AI capabilities will be accessible on classified networks, which are used to conduct a broad range of sensitive tasks, including mission planning and weapons targeting.

The report also stated that the Pentagon signed agreements worth up to $200 million each with major AI developers in 2025, naming Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. The Department of Defense is described as seeking to maintain maximum flexibility in defense applications and avoid being constrained by technology creators’ cautions about using unreliable AI in weapons systems.

Contract Terms and Safety Provisions

The agreement with Google reportedly obliges the company to assist in modifying its AI safety mechanisms and filters when requested by the government.

The contract includes specific language that, according to the report, states: “the parties agree that the AI System is not intended for, and should not be used for, domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons (including target selection) without appropriate human oversight and control”. At the same time, it adds that the “Agreement does not confer any right to control or veto lawful Government operational decision-making”.

Structure of Pentagon AI Agreements

Entity Type of Arrangement Key Details Noted in Report Google (Alphabet) AI models for classified work Use permitted for “any lawful government purpose”; includes safety setting adjustments and limits on domestic mass surveillance and autonomous weapons use with caveats on government decision-making OpenAI AI models for classified use Identified as having a deal to supply models for classified applications xAI AI models for classified use Listed alongside OpenAI as having a classified supply arrangement Anthropic Pentagon agreement Named among major AI labs with agreements worth up to $200 million each in 2025

Government and Company Responses

Reuters reported that it was unable to independently verify The Information’s account of the deal. According to Reuters, Alphabet and the U.S. Department of Defense – which has now been renamed the Department of War by President Donald Trump – did not immediately provide comments in response to requests.

A spokesperson for Google Public Sector, the division responsible for U.S. government engagements, told The Information that the newly reported arrangement represents an amendment to an existing contract.

Broader Pentagon Push on AI Access

Reuters also previously reported that the Pentagon had been urging leading AI firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to make their tools available on classified networks without the usual restrictions these companies place on users.