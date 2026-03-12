Palantir Maintains AI Ties to Anthropic Despite Pentagon Flag

Key Moments

Palantir Technologies continues to run Anthropic’s Claude AI within its products, according to CEO Alex Karp.

The Department of Defense recently labeled Anthropic a supply-chain risk but is still using Claude models, as previously reported.

Palantir expects to connect its platforms with additional large language models in the future.

Ongoing Use of Claude AI at Palantir

Investing.com — Palantir Technologies is still relying on Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence model even as the AI company’s situation with the Pentagon develops, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said Thursday.

“The Department of War is planning to phase out Anthropic; currently, it’s not phased out,” Karp told CNBC’s Seema Mody at Palantir’s AIPcon 9 in Maryland. “Our products are integrated with Anthropic, and in the future, it will probably be integrated with other large language models.”

Pentagon Designation and Current Deployment

The article noted that the Department of Defense designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk last week. Despite that designation, Claude models are still being used to support the war in Iran, CNBC previously reported.

Palantir’s Model Integration Strategy

Karp’s remarks highlighted that Palantir’s offerings are currently tied into Anthropic’s technology while also signaling that the company expects to connect its systems with other large language models over time.