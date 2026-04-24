NOK Rally Fades as Policy Tightening Nears Limit

Key Moments

BNY’s Bob Savage indicates that earlier NOK support from high energy prices and a hawkish Norges Bank has weakened, with recent outflows emerging.

Savage believes NOK has largely completed its re-rating as Norges Bank signals only one more rate hike and pushes back on expectations of further tightening.

Norway’s consumer confidence index stayed deeply negative in April at -19.1, reflecting ongoing pessimism amid high energy and commodity prices and trade uncertainty.

Shifting Flows in Commodity Currencies

BNY’s Bob Savage notes that the factors that previously underpinned the Norwegian Krone, including elevated energy prices and a distinctly hawkish Norges Bank stance, have started to lose momentum. As a result, NOK has experienced outflows as earlier hedge-related demand recedes and rate expectations reach a plateau.

According to Savage, the broader commodity FX space has seen a moderation in momentum. While these currencies had benefited from risk hedging and carry trades, the latest flow data now show signs of reversal in some markets, including NOK.

Market Sentiment and Recovery Versus Hedge Dynamics

“Markets remain uneasy, but recent trends still point toward gradual de-escalation, suggesting recovery flows could build while conflict hedges lose support. Commodity FX has led, especially in LatAm, along with NOK and AUD in the G10, which are benefiting from energy and hawkish policy, reinforcing carry dynamics.”

Savage points out that as markets reassess geopolitical and macro risks, there has been a noticeable shift away from previous hedge positions. This has influenced flows in currencies that had been prime beneficiaries of conflict-related hedging, including NOK and AUD.

Recent Outflows in AUD and NOK

“Meanwhile AUD has recorded its biggest three-day outflows and NOK has seen two days of outflows as policy expectations peak and hedge demand unwinds, though conviction remains low.”

These flow patterns underscore how quickly sentiment can turn once markets sense that central banks are nearing the end of their tightening cycles and that earlier hedging rationales are fading.

NOK Re-rating Viewed as Largely Complete

“Even while the energy backdrop remains supportive, we believe NOK has largely completed its re-rating, particularly as Norges Bank has signaled a commitment to one further hike while pushing back against the prospect of additional tightening.”

Savage suggests that, despite an energy environment that still favors Norway, the upside re-pricing of NOK driven by monetary policy and commodity dynamics appears close to fully reflected in the currency.

Factor Current Assessment Energy backdrop Remains supportive for NOK Norges Bank policy outlook Signaling only one further rate hike, resisting expectations of additional tightening NOK valuation view Re-rating seen as largely complete

Consumer Confidence Signals Ongoing Domestic Weakness

“Norway’s consumer confidence index remained deeply negative in April at -19.1, little changed from March and highlighting persistently weak sentiment following the geopolitical shock from the Iran conflict.”

“The index has remained well below recent averages, reflecting continued pessimism driven by high energy and commodity prices, ongoing trade uncertainty and expectations of further interest rate increases by Norges Bank.”

The subdued consumer sentiment data provide a contrast to the previously strong NOK narrative, emphasizing that domestic demand conditions remain fragile despite supportive external factors such as energy prices.