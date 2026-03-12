Oil Rallies as Geopolitical Tensions Offset IEA Release

Key Moments

Crude and Brent benchmarks extended gains even after IEA members agreed to deploy 400 million barrels from emergency reserves.

Market participants focused on reported attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and the risk of further supply disruptions.

Concerns about supply-side shocks have intensified fears of a stagflationary macro backdrop despite resilient economic data.

IEA Intervention Overwhelmed by Geopolitical Risk

Commerzbank strategists observed that both Oil and Brent prices continued to rise even after the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a record emergency stock release. The move did not prevent further gains, as investors concentrated on escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of changes in U.S. policy aimed at lifting production.

Market participants appeared to view the coordinated release as a short-lived relief measure rather than a lasting fix to underlying supply issues, particularly those linked to shipping disruptions and regional conflict risks.

Strait of Hormuz Developments Support Crude Prices

“Crude oil prices rose after three commercial vessels were reportedly struck by projectiles near the Strait of Hormuz.”

The reported incidents near one of the world’s most strategically important chokepoints added to worries about physical supply security. This backdrop helped drive crude higher even in the face of unprecedented IEA action.

Record Emergency Drawdown Compared With 2022

“Oil prices rose despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) members agreeing to release a record 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserves. This was more than double the 182 million barrels released after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Investors interpreted the move as a temporary reprieve rather than a structural solution to the Strait of Hormuz blockade.”

The size of the release underscores the severity with which policymakers view current risks. However, the market reaction suggests that traders are more focused on future supply constraints than on the immediate boost to available barrels.

IEA Emergency Release Volume (barrels) Context Current record release 400 million Response to Strait of Hormuz-related risks Prior release 182 million After Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022

U.S. Policy Signals and Market Sentiment

“The energy market remained the focal point. President Trump said IEA’s emergency oil release would ease energy price pressures while the US seeks to “finish the job” in its campaign against Iran. However, this failed to calm nervousness in the oil market.”

Despite assurances that the coordinated action would help contain energy costs, trading behavior reflected persistent anxiety over possible escalation and supply interruptions. The combination of geopolitical uncertainty and doubts about the durability of the IEA measure kept risk premiums elevated.

Potential Use of Defense Production Act for Offshore Drilling

“There were reports that President Trump is preparing to invoke Cold War-era Defense Production Act to clear the way for oil production off the coast of Southern California. US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the law is “absolutely” under deliberation to help a Houston-based company drill oil and override state-level permit issues.”

Discussion of using the Defense Production Act highlighted the administration’s interest in expanding domestic output. The reported consideration of overriding state-level permitting hurdles points to efforts to accelerate development in specific offshore areas as a way to bolster supply.

Stagflation Concerns Intensify

“The macro outlook is increasingly shifting toward a stagflationary scenario, where resilient economic data is overshadowed by supply-side shocks.”

Commerzbank strategists emphasized that, while headline economic indicators remain relatively solid, the dominance of supply disruptions in shaping market expectations is pushing investors toward a more stagflation-focused narrative. Rising energy prices on the back of constrained supply and geopolitical risk are central to those worries.