Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Brent Crude Volatile Amid Geopolitics and Policy Hopes

Brent Crude Volatile Amid Geopolitics and Policy Hopes

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Brent crude slid from an intraday high of $119.50/bbl to about $90 by the U.S. close, with a brief drop to $83.66.
  • Prices later edged up to $93.56, still below the $99.40 level seen before a CBS report and well under intraday highs.
  • Long-dated December 2026 Brent futures held far steadier, trading at $74.95/bbl and remaining below spot prices.

Deutsche Bank Flags “Dramatic Roundtrip” in Brent

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid and his team highlight an exceptionally sharp reversal in Brent crude, with prices tumbling from an intraday peak close to $120 to roughly $90. They point to persistent geopolitical risks around Iran, the possibility of Group of Seven strategic reserve releases, and Saudi Arabia’s production cuts, even as longer-dated Brent contracts stay anchored well under current spot levels.

Intraday Turbulence and Geopolitical Headlines

“The past 24 hours has seen a dramatic roundtrip in oil markets as the seismic moves seen as we went to press yesterday gave way to increased optimism as President Trump suggested in the US afternoon that the war with Iran could be over “very soon”. That eased concerns over a longer-term conflict that could trigger a major stagflationary shock and helped drive a turn lower in oil markets.”

“Most notably, Brent crude oil prices pulled back from an intraday peak of $119.50/bbl before the European open to around $90 by the US close…”

“It even briefly traded as low as $83.66 late in the US session, which marks the largest daily nominal trading range since the start of the intra-day Bloomberg data in the 1980s when oil futures begun.”

Overnight Price Action and Futures Curve

“The lingering uncertainty has seen oil prices tick slightly higher overnight, with Brent crude up to $93.56 from around $90 at the US close yesterday, though that’s still below the $99.40 level they were before the CBS report yesterday evening and some 25% below yesterday’s intra-day highs.”

“Remember that the oil moves have been much more contained further out the futures curve, with December 2026 Brent futures currently trading at $74.95/bbl.”

Spot Versus Futures: Key Price Levels

Contract / LevelPriceContext
Brent intraday peak$119.50/bblBefore the European open
Brent around U.S. close$90Following reversal from intraday highs
Brent intraday low$83.66Late in the U.S. session
Overnight Brent level$93.56Ticked higher from around $90
Pre-CBS report Brent level$99.40Level before the CBS report yesterday evening
December 2026 Brent futures$74.95/bblLong-dated contract, below spot
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Copper remains steady but low ahead of Fed meetingCopper remains steady but low ahead of Fed meeting Copper remained mostly unchanged on Wednesday after hitting a one-and-a-half month low yesterday as concerns arose Fed might scale back its monetary stimulus after one of the next FOMC meetings. Grim demand outlook from the industrial metals […]
  • General Electric Co. share price up, third-quarter profit tops analysts’ forecastsGeneral Electric Co. share price up, third-quarter profit tops analysts’ forecasts General Electric Co. reported its third-quarter results surpassed analysts initial estimates as margins in its industrial unit were boosted by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelts cost reduction efforts.The company said in its […]
  • Forex Market: NZD/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: NZD/USD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw NZD/USD within the range of 0.7797-0.7880. The pair closed at 0.7816, losing 0.64% on a daily basis.At 8:11 GMT today NZD/USD was up 0.45% for the day to trade at 0.7858. The pair touched a daily high at 0.7888 at 2:15 […]
  • AI Pick Tech Stock Jumps 100%+ This MonthAI Pick Tech Stock Jumps 100%+ This Month Key Moments An AI-selected SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) pick gained 111.18% month-to-date in January. The broader January basket of AI-identified stocks rose 12.06% this month, with several double-digit winners and one stock up more […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterdays trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4837-1.4990. The pair closed at 1.4952, up 0.07% on a daily basis and extending gains from Friday.At 8:37 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.03% for the day to trade at 1.4959. The pair touched a […]
  • Forex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/JPY within the range of 119.20-120.47. The pair closed at 120.33, soaring 0.80% on a daily basis, or the most considerable daily gain since August 27th, when it appreciated 0.93%. The daily low has been the lowest […]