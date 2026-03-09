Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Solana Attempts Rebound Amid Cooling ETF Flows

Solana Attempts Rebound Amid Cooling ETF Flows

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
Updated:

Key Moments

  • SOL trades nearly 2% higher on Monday after four straight sessions of declines, but remains within a broader consolidation range.
  • US spot Solana ETFs hold roughly $800 million in SOL, with cumulative net inflows at $957 million as of Friday, despite recent back-to-back daily outflows.
  • Derivatives data show SOL open interest at $5.01 billion and funding rates turning less negative, even as about $19.79 million in positions are liquidated in 24 hours.

Institutional Flows Reflect Mixed Sentiment

Solana (SOL) trades nearly 2% higher at press time on Monday, recovering modestly after four consecutive daily losses. Despite the bounce, technical conditions still point to a consolidation phase with waning buying pressure and a bias that remains tilted to the downside.

In the spot ETF market, institutional participation in Solana is sending a mixed signal. US-listed spot Solana Exchange Traded Funds collectively held roughly $800 million worth of SOL as of Friday. Over the last six months, these vehicles have largely maintained their positions even as Solana’s market capitalization declined by more than 65%, with only two weeks of net outflows that together amounted to roughly $11 million. As of Friday, cumulative net inflows stood at $957 million, implying no major portfolio reallocation during the broader correction.

However, the pattern shifted at the end of last week. Two consecutive daily redemptions of $5.23 million and $8.23 million limited weekly net inflows to $24.05 million. According to the article, these outflows have occurred in an environment of increased downside pressure across the cryptocurrency complex, linked to the US-Iran war and higher oil prices.

MetricValueComment
US spot SOL ETF holdings$800 millionAs of Friday
Cumulative net ETF inflows$957 millionSince launch, as of Friday
Recent daily ETF outflows$5.23 million and $8.23 millionTwo consecutive sessions at end of last week
Last week’s net ETF inflow$24.05 millionCapped by late-week outflows

The article notes that if Solana ETFs continue to record net redemptions this week, it would signal weakening institutional appetite and could point to increased downside risk for SOL.

Derivatives Market Shows Tentative Risk-On Tone

On the derivatives side, retail participation has increased alongside the early-week price rebound. CoinGlass data cited in the article indicate that Solana’s open interest currently stands at $5.01 billion, up 1% over the past 24 hours. This rise reflects either the establishment of new positions or a buildup in leverage as risk-on sentiment re-emerges.

This positioning shift is accompanied by a less negative funding environment. The funding rate has moved to -0.0006%, from -0.0161% on Sunday, suggesting a reduced premium for holding short positions and a softening of the bearish stance in perpetual futures.

Derivatives MetricLatest ReadingPrevious / Context
Open Interest (OI)$5.01 billionUp 1% in last 24 hours
Funding rate-0.0006%From -0.0161% on Sunday
Total liquidations (24h)$19.79 millionMajority from long positions
Long liquidations (24h)$15.52 millionIndicates larger wipeout of bullish bets

Despite this easing in bearish pressure, the liquidation profile reveals fragility in bullish positioning. Over the last 24 hours, approximately $19.79 million in positions have been forced out, with $15.52 million of that total coming from longs. This imbalance indicates that leveraged bullish traders have borne the brunt of recent volatility and that any renewed upside effort may remain vulnerable.

Technical Picture: Consolidation With Bearish Lean

From a technical standpoint, Solana’s 2% intraday gain on Monday follows a four-day losing streak and takes place within a broader structure that still appears corrective. The article highlights that SOL is currently trading below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, all of which are sloping downward, reinforcing the prevailing bearish bias.

Price action remains confined to a sideways band defined by the daily open and close of February 5, at $92.11 and $78.35, respectively. The upper boundary of this range at $92.11 coincides with resistance formed by the declining 50-day EMA at $95.82, creating a significant overhead cluster.

Technical Level / IndicatorValueRole
Range upper boundary (Feb 5 open)$92.11Key resistance zone
Range lower boundary (Feb 5 close)$78.35Initial support
50-day EMA$95.82Overlapping resistance
100-day EMA$112.80Higher resistance target
MACD positionAbove signal lineBut with contracting histogram
RSI43Below midline, sellers in control
Next key downside level$67.50February 6 low

The analysis suggests that a break above $95.82 would open the way for a potential extension of the recovery toward – and potentially above – the $100 mark, with the 100-day EMA at $112.80 serving as a further upside reference.

Momentum readings, however, illustrate the challenges facing buyers. On the daily chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains above its signal line, but the histogram is contracting, pointing to fading bullish momentum in the near term. The Relative Strength Index sits at 43, having turned down from the midline, indicating that sellers continue to exert control.

On the downside, the article identifies $78.35 as the first meaningful support and characterizes it as the final significant buffer before the next notable level at $67.50, which corresponds to the low from February 6.

