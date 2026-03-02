Yen Slides as Report Signals Political Unease Over Further BOJ Rate Hikes

Key Moments

USD/JPY climbed to the 155.80–90 zone, broke the 100-day moving average at 154.98, and now targets 156.00.

Political Concerns Over BOJ Tightening Path

The yen weakened after Mainichi Shimbun reported that Prime Minister Takaichi expressed concern about further rate increases.

The two discussed the issue during last week’s meeting. Governor Ueda had described it as a routine exchange. However, the meeting lasted less than 20 minutes. Even so, Takaichi conveyed clear unease about additional hikes.

At the time, neither Takaichi nor Ueda disclosed these concerns. Later, Mainichi Shimbun cited multiple sources confirming her reluctance. Consequently, the BOJ may face a difficult decision due to its relationship with the prime minister.

Market Reaction in USD/JPY

The report pushed USD/JPY higher. The pair reached the 155.80–90 range as buyers focused on 156.00.

Previously, the 155.00 area capped gains into the daily close. Now, traders are trying to clear that barrier decisively.

A sustained move above current levels also confirms a break above the 100-day moving average at 154.98. Therefore, this technical shift gives buyers more confidence to extend gains.

Instrument / Level Detail USD/JPY spot Trades near 155.80–90, with buyers eyeing 156.00 Key psychological level 155.00, which capped upside into recent daily closes 100-day moving average 154.98, now cleared to the upside

Intervention Risks Remain a Limiting Factor

Despite bullish momentum, risks remain. A move beyond 155.00 will likely draw attention from Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

As a result, intervention risks stay elevated. This threat may limit further USD/JPY gains for now.